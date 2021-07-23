Bihar’s agri export revenue rose by over 800 times in last 15 yrs

Bihar’s agricultural exports showed an exponential rise over last 15 years and the revenue generated thereof increased by more than 800 times during the same period, the state agricultural department informed during a presentation before chief minister (CM) Nitish Kumar on Friday.

The presentation showcased the initiatives undertaken by the agricultural department to promote exports and facilitate marketing facility to farmers in the state.

“In 2006, the value of the state’s agricultural exports stood at ₹3 crore. By 2020, it shot up to ₹2,617 crore,” said agriculture secretary N Sarvana Kumar during the presentation at the CM’s official residence.

Agriculture minister Amarendra Pratap Singh was also present during the presentation.

Expressing his satisfaction, the CM exhorted officials to leave no stone unturned to further encourage exports of agricultural produce from the state. Kumar also asserted that agricultural growth “must not only lead to an increase in produce but also bring about a rise in the income of the farmers”.

Noting that the state’s economy was primarily driven by the farming section, Kumar pointed out that it is with this aspect in mind that his government has come out with three five-year “agriculture road maps” so far.

The CM also welcomed youngsters joining agricultural sector on a large scale. “Contract farming is gaining popularity in the state and establishment of new agriculture institutes and colleges are inspiring the young generation to take up the field as their area of expertise,” said Kumar.

Chief secretary Tripurari Sharan was also present.