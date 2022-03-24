Bihar’s Health Sciences University to be functional soon: Minister
Bihar’s health minister Mangal Pandey on Thursday told the state’s Legislative Assembly that the proposed Health Sciences University, where one-third of the total seats in various courses will be reserved for girl students, would start functioning soon and that 32 posts, including that of the vice chancellor, have been created for it.
The minister was giving the government’s reply on the health department’s budgetary demand of ₹16134.39 crore after a debate during which Opposition attacked the government for large-scale vacancies of doctors and staff and alleged that the focus was more on construction of buildings.
Pandey said health was a challenging field and the government has been working consistently to improve facilities for everyone. The budget was passed with voice amid opposition’s boycott at the end.
The minister said that under the 15th Finance Commission, Bihar would get ₹6,017 crore with 100% assistance from the Centre for the 2021-22 to 2025-26 period to strengthen health network down to the panchayat and block levels.
“The work is on for upgrading 21 Sadar hospitals as model hospitals and oxygen supply to every bed has been ensured in all medical college hospitals, Sadar hospitals and subdivisional hospitals. The number of medical college and hospitals in the state has gone up from eight to 20,” he said.
The minister said the government was also conscious of the need to fill vacancies and regular recruitments were being done at various levels. “In addition to appointment of 4,115 medical officers in previous years, another 2,942 doctors have appointed. In 2022-23, 10550 ANMs will be appointed, while the process is on for appointment of 5,573 technical staff members through Bihar Staff Selection Commission,” he said.
