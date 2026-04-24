BJP has finished former CM Nitish Kumar, says Tejashwi

Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, on Friday said that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had “finished” former chief minister Nitish Kumar. He also took a jibe at the NDA, claiming that Bihar was the only state to have had five chief ministers in five years.

Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly Tejashwi Yadav is welcomed by RJD legislators outside the Assembly in Patna on Friday. (Santosh Kumar /HT)

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“The poll campaign of the NDA before the 2025 elections was centred around former chief minister Kumar. But we knew the BJP would not allow the JD(U) strongman to continue in the chief minister’s chair for long. See, it has happened,” Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said during his speech on the vote of confidence motion moved by chief minister Samrat Choudhary in the state assembly.

Choudhary won the trust vote in the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly, reaffirming the NDA alliance’s unity and marking the completion of the political transition in the state following the resignation of Nitish Kumar from the CM’s post.

In his speech, the Leader of the Opposition also took potshots at chief minister Samrat Choudhary, stating that he was a product of RJD chief’s “pathshala (school),” referring to his long association with the opposition RJD. Choudhary had joined the RJD in the mid-1990s and was made a minister in 1999 before quitting over a controversy related to his age. His father, Shakuni Choudhary, is also a former MLA and MP, and has been associated with various parties, including the RJD, Samata Party, and HAM(S).

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{{^usCountry}} “A government needs stability for development work. But Bihar is a unique state, where this is the fifth government formed in five years. We would like to thank Samrat Choudhary for the transition from an ‘elected Chief Minister’ to a ‘selected Chief Minister’. We are delighted that he is a graduate of Lalu Prasad Yadav’s ‘pathshala’. What could be better for us than him becoming the Chief Minister?” the opposition leader said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A government needs stability for development work. But Bihar is a unique state, where this is the fifth government formed in five years. We would like to thank Samrat Choudhary for the transition from an ‘elected Chief Minister’ to a ‘selected Chief Minister’. We are delighted that he is a graduate of Lalu Prasad Yadav’s ‘pathshala’. What could be better for us than him becoming the Chief Minister?” the opposition leader said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} At one point, the opposition leader also took a swipe at CM Choudhary, advising him to keep his ‘paghadi (turban)’ safe, even though he no longer wears it, as one of his colleagues and former Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha reportedly had his eyes on it. The remark alluded to speculation of internal rifts within the BJP over the choice of Chief Minister, with several leaders, including Sinha, seen as aspirants for the top post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At one point, the opposition leader also took a swipe at CM Choudhary, advising him to keep his ‘paghadi (turban)’ safe, even though he no longer wears it, as one of his colleagues and former Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha reportedly had his eyes on it. The remark alluded to speculation of internal rifts within the BJP over the choice of Chief Minister, with several leaders, including Sinha, seen as aspirants for the top post. {{/usCountry}}

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In 2023, as the then state BJP president, Choudhary had vowed that he would continue wearing the “muraitha” (a cotton cloth wrapped around the head in Bihar, traditionally used for protection from the sun and other purposes) until he ousted Chief Minister Kumar from power. Nitish Kumar had switched alliances in August 2022, leaving the NDA to join the Grand Alliance, before returning to the NDA in January 2024.

“CM Choudhary may have fulfilled his vow and stopped wearing the paghadi, but I would advise him to keep his muraitha somewhere secure, because former Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha has eyes on it,” Yadav said, evoking laughter from the opposition benches.

The opposition leader also said the new Chief Minister faced several challenges and should focus on the state’s weakening fiscal position, rising debt, and low per capita income. He also advocated for providing sub-quotas to women from OBC communities in the state legislature and Parliament under the Women’s Reservation Act.

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Responding to Tejashwi Yadav’s jibe, Samrat Choudhary said that “power is not anyone’s inheritance,” crediting NDA leadership and the people of Bihar for his elevation to the Chief Minister’s post.

“The Chief Minister’s post is the blessing of 14 crore Biharis. I have the blessings of Nitish Kumar, PM Modi, Nitin Nabin, Chirag Paswan, Upendra Kushwaha, and Jitan Ram Manjhi,” he said.

“If Nitish Kumar hadn’t been there, would Lalu Yadav have become the Chief Minister? Nitish Kumar also made Lalu Yadav the Chief Minister. If Lalu Yadav hadn’t committed atrocities on my political career, I wouldn’t have become the Chief Minister of Bihar,” he added.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anirban Guha Roy ...Read More A journalist for 21 years, Anirban covers RJD, legislature and government beats. Has extensive experience in covering elections and writes regularly on finance, land reforms, registration, excise and socio-economic issues. Read Less

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