BJP hits back after Tejashwi statue barb on Murmu; raises question on his education

PATNA: The Bihar unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday hit back at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav over his ‘statue for the post of President’ remark against Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, calling it an ‘insult to the nation’.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday had made a comment on Murmu saying that the Rashtrapati Bhawan does not need a ‘statue’. “You must have heard Yashwant Sinha speak multiple times, but have you ever heard Droupadi Murmu speaking. I should not say such things, but I have never heard her. I don’t think even you have heard her. She never held a press conference,” Tejashwi had said at Sheohar.

BJP state president Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal said those who do not study properly cannot understand the importance of the post of President. “The biggest problem with all the family princes who became the head of the party on the basis of compassionate reservation is that they neither have the knowledge of democratic values and the care of linguistic purity,” said Jaiswal on Sunday.

Jaiswal said that in the arrogance of being the crown prince, he sees every ‘big’ as ‘smaller’ than himself. “This is why such persons leave no opportunity to tarnish political dignity with its uncivilized conduct and outrageous statements,” said the BJP president.

“Honorable Droupadi Murmu ji, who despite being a tribal woman of a village, was rewarded the best MLA in the Orissa Legislative Assembly. Her governor’s tenure was so indisputable that Hemant Soren also had to support her,” the BJP MP added.

The National General Secretary of BJP OBC Morcha and Bihar BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand called it a ‘silly’ utterance.

“Bihar also never needed a family homemaker as CM but we all have seen how successfully Rabri Devi ji has run the state government. It’s really very silly for Tejashwi Yadav to call Droupadi Murmu ji as murti (statue). The future President of India has faced turmoil, agony, and pain in life. She has struggled hard in life to study, work and earn a livelihood and later create a space for herself in the social-political arena without any family support. She has never been fed with a silver spoon and airdropped in politics as the family-based political parties launch wife, son, and daughter of their supremos. She is the symbol of subaltern and women emancipation,” he said.

