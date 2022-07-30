Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / BJP leader shot dead in Bihar’s Madhepura district

BJP leader shot dead in Bihar’s Madhepura district

patna news
Published on Jul 30, 2022 10:52 AM IST
Armed criminals stopped the car of BJP local leader in Bihar’s Madhepura district, Bipin Kumar Singh, when he was on his way home and soon started firing at him indiscriminately
The Bihar police said that two persons have been detained in connection with the BJP leader’s murder in Madhepura district and that they are investigating the matter from all angles. (Representative Image)
ByAditya Nath Jha

A local leader of the Bhartiya Janta Party, Bipin Kumar Singh, 59, was shot dead while he was on his way home in his car on late Friday evening at Shahpur under Gualpara police station of Bihar’s Madhepura district, police said. The incident took place at Tikkar Tolo turn on Gualpara- Shahpur Road at about 9pm.

The deceased was also the chairman of the primary agricultural credit society (PACS) in Shahpur panchayat.

According to the police, armed criminals stopped Bipin Kumar Singh’s car and soon started firing at him indiscriminately and he died in the car.

The Gualpara police reached the site and the body was sent to Madhepura district hospital for postmortem.

Madhepura superintendent of police (SP), Rajesh Kumar while confirming the incident said two persons have been detained and police are probing the incident from all angles.

Station house officer Mukesh Kumar said the police have launched a manhunt to nab the criminals. He said the first information report (FIR) has not yet been lodged. The police have got certain clues, he added.

RELATED STORIES

The deceased was an active leader of the BJP in Madhepura district.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP