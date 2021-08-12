BJP to take out Jan Aashirwad Yatra in Bihar from August 19

After Chirag Paswan’s faction of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and the Janata Dal (United) or JD (U), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to launch its Jan Aashirwad Yatra from Gaya on August 19.The yatra will roll out in Bihar under the leadership of RK Singh, who was elevated to the rank of Cabinet minister during the recent expansion of the Narendra Modi Cabinet.

The BJP is organising Jan Aashirwad Yatras for its newly inducted union Cabinet ministers across the country. Thirty-nine ministers who joined the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new Cabinet in last month’s reshuffle will hold massive rallies in their respective states.

“The yatra will seek to inform people about the achievements of the BJP-led union government and programmes aimed at boosting employment through its focus on self-reliance,” said BJP Bihar president Dr Sanjay Jaiswal while talking to mediapersons on Thursday.

In the first week of July after the split in LJP, party leader Chirag Paswan embarked on an Aashirwad Yatra in Bihar, while JD (U) leader Upendra Kushwaha started a Bihar Yatra on July 10. Paswan’s uncle and union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras is also scheduled to start an Abhar Yatra from his parliamentary constituency Hajipur on August 16.

BJP leaders said that through this yatra, the party wants to portray that the Modi government is giving representation to weaker sections and various communities, especially at a time when regional parties in Bihar have made caste census an issue.

“On July 8, the Modi Cabinet expanded and for the first time in the history of India, 27 backward people got to participate in the government of India. For the first time, there are 12 scheduled caste ministers and eight scheduled tribe ministers in the union Cabinet,” said Jaiswal.

There are six ministers from Bihar in the union Cabinet.

“The yatra will start on August 19 from Gaya and culminate at Ara on August 21. During this period, union minister RK Singh will address a gathering of intellectuals in each of the districts while deputy CM Tar Kishore Prasad will join the yatra at Ara,” said the BJP state president.

The yatra will include visits to places of religious significance, paying tributes at memorials and statues of national heroes, addressing the public, overseeing the distribution of food grains under the PM Anna Yojna and even visits to vaccination centres.