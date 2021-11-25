BJP working committee in Bihar meets, sets goal on finalising ‘panna pramukhs’

With an eye on preparing for the 2024 general elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) working committee in Bihar held a meeting on Wednesday and instructed the district committees to complete the task of appointing “panna pramukhs” by April next year.

As part of the BJP’s plans to ensure greater participation at the booth level, the party has been focusing on the “panna pramukh” system.

“Panna Pramukhs” will be the party’s first point of contact with voters at the booth level, with each “panna pramukh” tasked with establishing contact with about 30 voters from a given page of an electoral roll.

BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal said the party is focusing on Bihar and has tasked its district committees to complete the appointment of “panna pramukhs” by April 4, 2022.

“The formation of the committees will to be monitored by regional in-charges,” he said.

Districts units have also been asked to wrap up the process of forming committees by December 26.

A political resolution was passed at the meeting, which hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana by four months. It also hailed the role played by the BJP in the recently held bye-polls.

“In the last bye-elections in the Bihar assembly, our allies won. For this, all our booth presidents and our leaders played a role. Thanks to all, this is the result of the collective effort of the NDA,” said Jaiswal.

“In Bihar, if we have been successful in winning two-thirds of our seats by putting aside the anti-incumbency [factor], then it is [because of] the hard work of all BJP workers,” he said.

The party’s political resolution also hailed the role of the government in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic.

