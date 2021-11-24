JD(U) showcases Nitish’s 15-year rule

The ruling Janata Dal (United) in Bihar on Wednesday showcased 15 years of Nitish Kumar’s government in the state with a slew of programmes to highlight its achievements.

“The huge infrastructure growth in Bihar is for everyone to see, as it has touched the life of every section in terms of electricity, roads, drinking water, agriculture and health care since 2005. It infuses confidence in every Bihari. Today, one shudders to think of the situation prior to 2005, when it was considered that governing Bihar was impossible. Nitish Kumar accepted the challenge and showed how it can be done, as he is a doer,” said Bihar JD-U president Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh.

Nitish had first taken oath as the chief minister of Bihar on November 24, 2005, wresting power from Lalu Prasad’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and has gone on to become the longest serving CM of Bihar with an uninterrupted stint. He has remained an integral part of the NDA all through, barring a brief period. It is his seventh term as CM.

JD-U spokesman Neeraj Kumar said societal concerns of Nitish Kumar made him distinct from others and it was the reason why he came up with prohibition on the demands of women, which RJD wants to withdraw. “RJD leaders have forgotten their own constitution, which makes it binding on anyone seeking membership to stay away from intoxicants. Nitish Kumar took everyone along when he decided to come up with the challenging prohibition, as he knew it would require everyone’s support and only a few could create hurdles,” he said.

In Supaul, water resources department minister Sanjay Jha said Bihar’s transformation was a result of visionary leadership and strong resolve of Nitish Kumar to take forward his inclusive development model. “Darbhanga airport is one shining example. He is now focusing on industrialisation and water to every farm to boost agriculture. His concerns for environment and programmes earned him appreciation even from the United Nations,” Jha said.