Boy, girl found hanging in Bihar, police say they were in a relationship

The bodies of a teenaged girl and a boy were found hanging from a tree in a forest in Bihar’s Jamui district on Tuesday with police saying the former’s family allegedly killed the two as they did not approve of their relationship. This is the second such killing in Jamui in six months. Police said the boy and the girl belonged to the same community and were in a relationship.

Jamui police superintendent Pramod Kumar Mandal said they have arrested the girl’s father while other accused were absconding. He cited preliminary investigation and said it suggested the girl’s three brothers-in-law with criminal records were involved in the alleged murders. Mandal said the accused did not plot to kill the two. “It was a case of sudden provocation as the girl’s father and others got agitated on seeing her with the boy and the girl with vermilion marks on her head at a temple,” Mandal added.

Police said the two had gone to the temple to get married. They added some villagers noticed this and informed the girl’s father. The father and other relatives got enraged over this, dragged them to a field, and allegedly strangled them before hanging their bodies from the tree.

The two cleared their board examination this year. They left their homes on Monday and were found hanging by the same cloth from the tree a day later. The girl’s mother said her daughter had left home for some work while the boy’s grandmother said she had sent him to purchase sugar before he went missing.

Police were deployed in the area as villagers observed a bandh on Wednesday demanding the arrest of all the suspects.