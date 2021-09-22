Girl found dead in Bihar’s Champaran, suspected to have been raped, murdered

A 35-year-old neighbour allegedly raped and murdered a seven-year-old girl in Bihar’s East Champaran district on Tuesday. The girl’s family alleged the accused took her away on some pretext and killed her after allegedly raping her. “She had gone to watch TV at a neighbour’s place,” said the girl’s uncle.

Akhilesh Kumar Mishra, a local police officer, said prima facie, it looks to be a case of rape and murder. “... circumstantial evidence (also) points to the same. This will be confirmed after the post-mortem report arrives.”

The girl’s grandfather said, “Around 9 pm, we came to know that she (the girl) left for home after electricity went off in the village at around 7.30 pm.” The accused, who is a father of five, was on the run. The police have booked him under the Indian Penal Code’s Sections 376 (rape), 302 (murder), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. “The accused has not been arrested as yet. Raids are on to nab him,” said Mishra.