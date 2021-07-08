Boy killed by friend for making obscene video, threatening him in Bihar’s Jamui

A Class 12 student was allegedly murdered by his friend for shooting videos of women in his family, blackmailing him with those, and trying to extort ₹50,000 from him, in Bihar’s Jamui district.

The 17-year-old boy’s decomposed body was recovered from a hilly and forest area of Maoist-hit Jhajha police station limits of Bihar’s Jamui district on Wednesday.

Police said that the deceased was a resident of Purani Bazar. On June 18, his father lodged a First Information Report that the boy had been abducted.

Inquiries revealed that the boy was last seen with one of the friends. When the 18-year-old friend was questioned, he allegedly misled the police by claiming that the boy had run away on his own to escape his father’s beating.

Technical surveillance led the police to two of the victim’s friends -- one of them had already tried to mislead them. The duo admitted they had strangulated the boy and thrown his body in Tarakuda forest. Police recovered the motorcycle and a rope which were allegedly used in crime.

Jamui SP Pramod Kumar Mondal said the mobile locations of the victim and one of the alleged killers also showed they were at the same spot on June 18. During interrogation, one of them revealed that the deceased had fitted a small device in his bathroom. With video of the women of his family, the deceased was blackmailing him to pay ₹50,000 or the video would be uploaded on social media, he alleged.

“Due to his blackmailing, I decided to eliminate him. I called him near Nagar Panchayat on the pretext of a picnic with alcohol near the dam. We strangulated him with a rope once he had had enough of liquor and threw his body from the hill. We also threw his cell phone in the dam to mislead the police,” he said.

The duo has been sent to judicial custody.