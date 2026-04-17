Bypoll for MLC seat vacated by former health min to be held on May 12

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday announced the by-election for another seat in the State Legislative Council against the vacancy created by former health minister and former BJP state president Mangal Pandey following his election to the state assembly in November last year.

Former health minister Mangal Pandey (HT Photo)

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As per the schedule, the by-election for one seat from the state legislative quota will be held on May 12 and the notification will be issued on April 23. The last date for nomination for the seat is April 30 while the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is May 4.

The counting of votes will be held on May 12 itself, as per the notification.

Pandey was elected to the state legislative council unopposed among 11 candidates on March 14, 2024. Pandey, a senior BJP leader, held the health department portfolio until a few days ago before the formation of the new NDA government in Bihar on March 15 led by chief minister Samrat Choudhary.

Pandey’s MLC seat fell vacant after his election as MLA from the Siwan assembly constituency in the November 2025 assembly polls in the state. Pandey defeated his nearest rival, RJD’s Awadh Bihari Choudhary, by around 9,000 votes.

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{{^usCountry}} There are also indications that the ruling NDA may announce candidate for the by-election of another MLC seat soon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There are also indications that the ruling NDA may announce candidate for the by-election of another MLC seat soon. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The by-election for the MLC seat vacated by Pandey favours the NDA as the ruling coalition has 202 MLAs in the state assembly, while the opposition RJD-led Grand Alliance (GA) has 35 MLAs and AIMIM has five MLAs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The by-election for the MLC seat vacated by Pandey favours the NDA as the ruling coalition has 202 MLAs in the state assembly, while the opposition RJD-led Grand Alliance (GA) has 35 MLAs and AIMIM has five MLAs. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “In the bypoll for the MLC seat from the legislative quota, the nominee with the highest number of winning MLAs. This way, the ruling NDA has a clear edge as the coalition has 202 MLAs. So, the Opposition is unlikely to field any candidate in the contest. Chances are that the NDA nominee for the seat will be elected unopposed,” said a senior official in the state assembly, in the know of the matter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “In the bypoll for the MLC seat from the legislative quota, the nominee with the highest number of winning MLAs. This way, the ruling NDA has a clear edge as the coalition has 202 MLAs. So, the Opposition is unlikely to field any candidate in the contest. Chances are that the NDA nominee for the seat will be elected unopposed,” said a senior official in the state assembly, in the know of the matter. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier, the ECI announced by-election for one MLC seat from the Bhojpur-cum-Buxar local authorities constituency which fell vacant after the incumbent Radha Charan Seth of JD(U) was elected to the state assembly from the Sandesh constituency. The by-election for the MLC seat from the local authorities constituency would also be held on May 12.

The ruling NDA has nominated Kanhaiya Prasad, son of Radha Charan Seth, as its candidate for this seat and the RJD has nominated Sonu Kumar Rai, reports said.

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