CBI searches Lalu Prasad’s residences in Patna, Gopalganj

PATNA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a fresh case against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad in connection with a land-for-job scam and on Friday conducted searches at 17 locations associated with the former Bihar chief ministedr and his daughter Misa Bharti.

Though the CBI team refused to comment, people aware of the matter said that the searches are being conducted at different locations in Patna and Gopalganj and are related to a land-for-job scam in the railways between 2004 and 2009, when Lalu Prasad was the railway minister.

The searches started a little before 7 am and Lalu’s wife Rabri Devi, his legislator son Tej Pratap and daughter Misa Bharti were present when the CBI team arrived at the 10, Circular Road residence of Rabri Devi. A CBI team also reached Phulwaria, Lalu Prasad’s native village in Gopalganj.

Misa Bharti later left for New Delhi.

Lalu’s youngest son and leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav is currently in London.

As the news of CBI searches spread, a large number of RJD supporters gathered outside Rabri’s residence and raised slogans against BJP and the central agency.

The CBI had in 2017 conducted similar searches, when the Grand Alliance government was ruling the state with Nitish Kumar as chief minister and Tejashwi Yadav as deputy chief minister. Those searches had been related to the IRCTC scam.