CBSE Class 10 results: 99.66% students pass in Patna region

The long wait of lakhs of students who appeared for the Class 10 examination conducted by the Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) came to an end with the board announcing its results on Tuesday afternoon.

The overall pass percentage of students in the Patna region, comprising Bihar and Jharkhand, stood at 99.66%, which is 8.97% higher than the previous year’s 90.69%.

Bihar recorded an overall pass percentage of 99.59%. Altogether 166,688 students appeared for the Class 10 exam out of which 166,012 students cleared the exam. Of the successful candidates, 107,378 are boys while 58,634 are girls.

Girls in the state outshone boys with an overall pass percentage of 99.71%, while boys’ pass percentage stood at 99.53%.

Institution-wise performance of students in Patna region was also good as 100% candidates of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya and Kendriya Vidyalaya passed the examination while 99.64 independent candidates and 99.10% students of government schools cleared the exam this year.

CBSE has not released merit lists this year because of exceptional circumstances triggered by the Covid-19 outbreak.

CBSE’s Patna coordinator Rajiv Ranjan Sinha said, “Students of Class 10 have performed better than last year. Students adapting new normal online schooling and examination amid the pandemic is commendable. Those who are not satisfied with their marks can appear in the exam, which is likely to be conducted between August 16 and September 15.”

Patna schools shine in Class 10 exam

Students of city schools have clocked high scores while many schools, including Loyola High School, St Karen’s High School, Bishop Scott Group of Schools, Litera Valley School, DAV Public School, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Khagual and Baldwin Academy, registered 100% success rate in Class 10 exam.

At St Michael’s High School, Ketan Kumar scored 99.4%, followed by Shashwat Kumar, who secured 99.2% and Amritanshu Roy 99%. As per school, 119 students out of 246 obtained above 90% in the Class 10 exam.

Sharat Kumar Singh, principal of Litera Valley School, claimed, “A total of 17 students of our school have scored above 99.8% while 85 students scored above 90%.”

Aayush Jha, Abhijeet Sinha and Yagya Parasar of Loyola High School jointly stood at the first position by scoring 98.20% each. Abhishek Suman bagged the second position with 97.40%, while Manvi Singh and Utkarsh Choudhary shared the third position with 96.60%.

At St Karen’s Secondary School, Shreya Sinha bagged the first position in the school by obtaining 98.6%, followed by Plaksha Shrivastava and Ritweek Raj, who obtained 98.2% and 98%, respectively. All 481 students passed the exam. Pratyush Kumar Jha emerged as the school topper at St Karen’s High School by scoring 98.4%, while Ashwini Gaurav scored 97.4%.

At Bishop Scott Boys School, Aditya Ranjan and Animesh Raj scored 98% each, followed by Vivek Raj, who fetched 96.8% in Class 10. Similarly, Samreen Naaz obtained 97%, followed by Rashmi Ranjan, Anjuman Sharma and Neha Bharti, who scored 96% each at Bishop Scott Senior Secondary Girls School.

Priyanshu Prakhar of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Khagual emerged as the school topper with 98% marks.

Chitra Singh of Baldwin Academy got the first rank with 95.60%, followed by Mohit Gupta and Shashank Kumar, who scored 94.80%.