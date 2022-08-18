CCTV footage shows man shooting Bihar girl, cops suspect 'love affair fallout'

In a shocking incident, the daughter of a vegetable vendor was shot in the neck on Wednesday in Patna near a busy road. The attack took place at the Indrapuri area. The girl is said to be critical and undergoing treatment in a private hospital. Cops suspect that the attack was a fallout of a love affair, news agency ANI reported.

A CCTV footage of the shooting incident has also surfaced in which the accused, wearing a mask and a cap, can be seen coming towards the girl. He is also carrying a bag in his hands. Seconds later, the girl enters the frame in a pink attire. Moments after the girl crosses the man, he takes out a gun and shoots her. The girl immediately collapses on the ground and the accused flees from the spot.

The entire incident took place during the day, next to a busy road. Several pedestrians and two-wheel riders can be spotted in the video. After the video surfaced on social media, several Twitter users expressed shock at the incident and blamed politicians across parties for the "poor law and order situation' and "jungle raj" in Bihar. More details on the medical condition of the victim and the arrest of the accused are still awaited.

The state saw Nitish Kumar taking oath as chief minister for the eighth time last week along with new deputy - the RJD's Tejashwi Yadav. A new cabinet was sworn in this week of 31 ministers. The BJP has in the past taken swipes at the RJD over the state's law and order state.

