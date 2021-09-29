Centre putting national security in danger with under privatisation plan: Congress leader

Senior Congress leader Mohan Prakash on Wednesday accused the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre of promoting businessmen of dubious distinction under the privatisation policy to jeopardise the national pride and internal security of the country.

Talking to reporters here at the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) office, Prakash, also the national spokesman of Indian National Congress (INC), also questioned the alleged silence of Prime Minister Modi, home minister Amit Shah and others over recovery of around 3,000 kg of heroine from the Mundra Adani Port in Kutch district of Gujarat. The port is run by the Adani group.

“Recovery of such a huge quantity of narcotic drug exposes how private companies were indulging in compromising on the national security. This was just tip of an iceberg. Such type of the private entities could also serve a conduit for illegal supply of arms and explosives,” Prakash said.