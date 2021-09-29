Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Centre putting national security in danger with under privatisation plan: Congress leader
patna news

Centre putting national security in danger with under privatisation plan: Congress leader

Prakash, also the national spokesman of INC, also questioned the alleged silence of Prime Minister Modi, home minister Amit Shah and others over recovery of around 3,000 kg of heroine from the Mundra Adani Port in Kutch district of Gujarat.
By Subhash Pathak, Patna
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 09:20 PM IST
Congress national spokesperson Mohan Prakash during a press conference at Sadaquat Ashram in Patna on Wednesday. (Santosh Kumar/ HT Photo)

Senior Congress leader Mohan Prakash on Wednesday accused the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre of promoting businessmen of dubious distinction under the privatisation policy to jeopardise the national pride and internal security of the country.

Talking to reporters here at the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) office, Prakash, also the national spokesman of Indian National Congress (INC), also questioned the alleged silence of Prime Minister Modi, home minister Amit Shah and others over recovery of around 3,000 kg of heroine from the Mundra Adani Port in Kutch district of Gujarat. The port is run by the Adani group.

“Recovery of such a huge quantity of narcotic drug exposes how private companies were indulging in compromising on the national security. This was just tip of an iceberg. Such type of the private entities could also serve a conduit for illegal supply of arms and explosives,” Prakash said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bihar panchayat polls: 55.02% turnout in 2nd phase

Demand for special status to continue: Nitish

Patna doc assaulted: IMA writes to DGP, seeks arrest of culprits

JD(U) announces new national team
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP