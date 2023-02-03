Chief secy probing IAS officer’s ‘abusive’ video

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said the chief secretary was looking into the video clip in which a top IAS officer is purportedly seen using abusive words against the people of the state and administrative service officials.

“I am aware of the viral video. The chief secretary is looking into the matter. Appropriate action will follow a thorough inquiry,” the chief minister told reporters in Araria on Friday.

The IAS (Indian Administrative Service) officer in question, additional chief secretary (excise & registration) KK Pathak, had expressed his “regret” on Thursday, a day after the video clip began circulating on social media, purportedly showing him using “expletives” at a meeting of officials.

However, trouble for Pathak, also the director general of Bihar Institute of Public Administration and Rural Development (Bipard), is likely to compound. Bihar Registration Service Association (BRSA) has sent memorandums to the Governor, chief minister and the chief secretary, alleging the ACS was in the habit of using offensive words with his subordinates during meetings.

Meanwhile, members of Bihar Administrative Service Association (BASA), which has a running feud with Pathak, sported black badges at work on Friday in protest against Pathak’s “conduct”.

BASA members have been up in arms against the ACS after the registration department, on his orders, cancelled the registration of their 50-year-old organisation earlier this week, citing violation of the association’s bylaws.

On Thursday, the Bipard had issued a press statement, claiming Pathak had “regretted” using “inappropriate” words after “undignified behaviour” of trainee officials of the state administrative service during a meeting of the registration department.

The statement, issued by Bipard faculty member Arya Gautam, also alleged that trainee officials often breached discipline and created chaos during training sessions. “Officials of BASA are indulging in maligning the image of Bipard, which is developing as a national level training institute for the officials of various services,” said the press note.

Meanwhile, BASA officials remained firm on their demand for suspension of Pathak and restoration of registration of the BASA. “On Saturday, we have convened the meeting of other service associations in the state and chalk out next course of the strategy,” said BASA general secretary Sunil Kumar Tiwari.

He claimed various associations of different services, including All India Civil Services Federation, Jharkhand State Service Association and the Bihar Police Association, have offered moral support to their demands.

