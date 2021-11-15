CISF jawan’s wife shot dead in Munger, had survived bid in 2017

Wife of a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan, who has survived a murder bid in 2017, was shot dead inside her house by unknown assailants in Bihar’s Munger district early Monday morning, police said.

The 28-year-old woman, identified as Deepika Sharma, was married to Ravi Kumar Kundan, a CISF jawan currently posted at Dhanbad in Jharkhand.

Police have recovered three live bullets and four empty cartridges from the spot.

According to police, the incident occurred at Aamgachhi Tola under Kasim Bazar police station limits around 5 am when the woman stepped out of her room to go to the washroom.

Munger superintendent of police Jagunatharaddi Jalaraddi told HT that the woman sustained bullet injuries on her head and chest. She was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival. He said police are scanning CCTV footages to identify the accused.

Meanwhile, the victim’s brother, Sanu Kumar, alleged that her in-laws regularly tortured her while Kundan was in a relationship with another woman.

Refuting the allegation, Kundan’s brother Chhotu Kumar told HT that his younger brother has been informed about the incident. “When I tried to come out after hearing the gun shot, I found my room bolted from outside,” said Chhotu, adding that the motive behind the murder is not yet clear.

Dharmendra Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of the Kasim Bazar police station, said Deepika lived with her five-year-old daughter, mother-in-law Jayshree Devi and two brother-in-laws.

According to the SHO, she got married to the CISF jawan in 2014. After three years of her marriage, armed assailants allegedly attacked Deepika at her mother’s house in Bahadurpur Lohachi on July 28, 2017. In the incident, she received two bullet injuries while her mother died. She and her father are eye-witnesses in the case, the SHO said.

