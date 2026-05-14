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CISF takes over security of Bihar's Darbhanga airport

CISF takes over security of Bihar's Darbhanga airport

Published on: May 14, 2026 05:54 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Central Industrial Security Force on Thursday formally took charge of security of the Darbhanga airport in Bihar with the induction of 145 personnel, a force spokesperson said.

CISF takes over security of Bihar's Darbhanga airport

The paramilitary force had deployed the troops at the facility a few days ago, while Thursday marked the first phase of its deployment.

The force will provide a specialised and technology-driven aviation security to the Darbhanga airport, the third civil aviation facility under CISF security cover in Bihar after Patna and Gaya.

Overall, this is the 72nd airport under the armed cover of the force in the country.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, CISF Director General Praveer Ranjan and other senior officials of the state government and civil aviation were present during the event.

"The deployment assumes strategic importance due to Darbhanga's location near the India-Nepal international border and the growing concerns relating to trans-national threats, smuggling networks and emerging security challenges including drone sightings in border areas," the spokesperson said.

 
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