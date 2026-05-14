New Delhi, The Central Industrial Security Force on Thursday formally took charge of security of the Darbhanga airport in Bihar with the induction of 145 personnel, a force spokesperson said.

CISF takes over security of Bihar's Darbhanga airport

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The paramilitary force had deployed the troops at the facility a few days ago, while Thursday marked the first phase of its deployment.

The force will provide a specialised and technology-driven aviation security to the Darbhanga airport, the third civil aviation facility under CISF security cover in Bihar after Patna and Gaya.

Overall, this is the 72nd airport under the armed cover of the force in the country.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, CISF Director General Praveer Ranjan and other senior officials of the state government and civil aviation were present during the event.

"The deployment assumes strategic importance due to Darbhanga's location near the India-Nepal international border and the growing concerns relating to trans-national threats, smuggling networks and emerging security challenges including drone sightings in border areas," the spokesperson said.

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{{^usCountry}} He said the Darbhanga airport operates as a civil enclave within an Indian Air Force station and this underlines the need for a highly-trained and specialised aviation security force. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the Darbhanga airport operates as a civil enclave within an Indian Air Force station and this underlines the need for a highly-trained and specialised aviation security force. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The spokesperson said 145 CISF personnel were deployed on Thursday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The spokesperson said 145 CISF personnel were deployed on Thursday. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The force has stationed quick response teams , bomb disposal teams and dog squads trained in explosive detection to strengthen preparedness against modern security threats, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The force has stationed quick response teams , bomb disposal teams and dog squads trained in explosive detection to strengthen preparedness against modern security threats, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The spokesperson said Darbhanga airport has emerged as one of the fastest-growing airports under the UDAN scheme, significantly improving regional air connectivity for North Bihar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The spokesperson said Darbhanga airport has emerged as one of the fastest-growing airports under the UDAN scheme, significantly improving regional air connectivity for North Bihar. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The airport has witnessed rapid growth in passenger traffic over the last few years, highlighting its increasing importance in the region's economic and social development, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The airport has witnessed rapid growth in passenger traffic over the last few years, highlighting its increasing importance in the region's economic and social development, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

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