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CM Samrat to seek trust vote on April 24

It will be a one-day session, according to a notification issued by the Vidhan Sabha director Rajiv Kumar on Saturday

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 07:19 pm IST
By Arun Kumar, Patna
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The Samrat Choudhary government will seek a confidence vote in the second session of the 18th Bihar Legislative Assembly scheduled for April 24, an official said. It will be a one-day session, according to a notification issued by the Vidhan Sabha director Rajiv Kumar on Saturday.

JD(U) president Nitish Kumar, left, with Bihar chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, right, during a meeting at the CM’s residence, 5 Deshratna Marg, in Patna on Saturday. (PTI)

On December 1 last year, the inaugural session of the 18th Vidhan Sabha was convened, but the Nitish government did not seek a trust vote due to the brute majority it enjoyed with the NDA, holding 202 of the 243 seats in the Assembly. The Speaker’s unanimous election also underlined the majority.

However, although the NDA arithmetic remains unchanged, with a change of guard at the top the Samrat government will seek the trust vote in keeping with the spirit of the Constitution.

“Article 164(2) of the Constitution specifies that the Council of Ministers in a state is collectively responsible to the Legislative Assembly. In that spirit, the trust vote will be sought, as it is a new government with a new chief minister,” said an Assembly official.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arun Kumar

Arun Kumar is Senior Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times. He has spent two-and-half decades covering Bihar, including politics, educational and social issues.

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Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated Bihar Lok Sabha Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
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