Congress in charge for Bihar meets party workers during padyatra to revive party

All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Bihar, Bhakta Charan Das, held meetings with party leaders and workers in Vaishali and Muzaffarpur on Wednesday to seek feedback on refurbishing the party's image in the state.

Das is on a 12-day padyatra to read the pulse of party workers and the people’s mood before framing a revival strategy for the Congress in Bihar. Talking to media persons, Das made it clear that he wanted to see the Congress regain its past glory in the state and not be an also ran contestant.

The latest programme also assumes considerable significance since Das had hinted that the state party unit would be revamped and important party leaders with mass support would be given prime positions in the organisation. About a dozen AICC delegates from Telangana, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh have also been roped in to collect feedback on prominent faces of the party before the reshuffle.

Beginning his drive on Tuesday, Das led a padyatra-cum-tractor march of party workers and farmers sympathising with the Congress in Bikram sub-division of Patna. Local legislator Siddharth had organised the programme to support farmers’ agitation against the farm laws and the tractor rally in the national capital on the Republic Day.

Das and senior party leaders including Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) chief Madan Mohan Jha will go to Champaran on Thursday to oversee the preparation for Padyatra to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on January 30. The padyatra will start from Murli Bhairwa and end at Bhitiharwa. The party leaders will also meet the family members of freedom fighters, who supported Mahatma Gandhi during the Champaran Satyagraha.

Soon after his arrival from Delhi on January 25, Das held close door meeting with senior party leaders like former Congress legislature party leader and stalwart Sadanand Singh, former governor Nikhil Kumar, MLC and AICC media panellist Prem Chandra Mishra, former MLC Ajay Kumar and working presidents such as Shyam Sundar Singh Dheeraj and discussed the state of the party.