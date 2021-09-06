Covid-19: Fully vaccinated doc tests positive second time as Bihar crosses 4 crore doses

A young doctor at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) tested positive for Covid-19 the second time on Monday, despite being fully vaccinated, when Bihar crossed administering 4 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine to its 7.22 crore target population, achieving over 1,633,358 vaccinations during the day till 9pm, when the country touched one crore vaccinations on Monday.

The young assistant professor in gynaecology oncology was vaccinated in January and March but tested positive for SARS CoV-2, the virus that causes coronavirus, in the first week of May, said hospital authorities.

“She developed high fever again on Wednesday and complained of severe body pain on Friday. The next day, though her fever subsided, she complained of loss of smell and taste. She tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday,” said Dr Manish Mandal, medical superintendent of the IGIMS.

Meanwhile, the state seemed on course to be somewhere around, if not surpass, its previous highest score of having administered 2,757,931 doses of the Covid-19 vaccines to beneficiaries on August 31, on the first day of the two-day mega vaccination camp Tuesday, said officials in the health department.

As many as 34,093,203had taken the first dose and 6,998,037 had completed both the shots out of the 41,091,240 doses administered since the pan India launch of the Covid-19 vaccination programme on January 16, as per government data.

“I am happy to announce to the people of Bihar that the state has crossed administering 4 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccines,” said Mangal Pandey, Bihar’s health minister in a tweet.

At the top of the day’s vaccination chart was East Champaran, which had administered 121,374 doses out of the total 2,116,664 doses administered so far. Muzaffarpur, with the day’s tally of 96,652 doses out of the total 1,763,711 doses administered, and Patna with 91,981 doses out of the total 4,128,659 doses administered completed the top three performing districts in the state.

Bihar had set up 9,352 vaccination session sites across the state of which 9,341 were operated under the public sector and 11 under private.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar had set a target of administering six crore doses in six months to its people, beginning July.

