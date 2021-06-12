Covid-19 lockdown in Bihar again? Here's what CM Nitish Kumar said

The Covid-19 lockdown imposed in Bihar has been lifted and the government has eased some restrictions for a week in some areas. Chief minister Nitish Kumar has announced that the night curfew will remain in place from 7pm till 5am and that private and government office will operate with 50 per cent capacity till 4pm.

Nitish Kumar, who has been taking stock of the situation after Covid-19 lockdown ws lifted, said people in Bihar must follow all protocol. On Friday, Nitish Kumar reviewed the development of the Mithapur area and the redevelopment of the Patna Junction scheme under Smart City Patna.

"Some restrictions have been imposed... If people wear masks and follow the guidelines, it will be in their interest. Bihar has been unlocked for a week now. Further decision will be taken on the basis of feedback we get," the chief minister told reporters.

"We talk to people everywhere. Talks are held with the district magistrates of all the districts. Everyone gives their feedback. On that basis, it is decided what decision should be taken next. The lockdown has benefited a lot," he added.

Kumar said he visited some areas in the state capital of Patna, including Danapur, and noticed that not many people were out on the streets but some of those seen outside were not wearing masks. The chief minister said that the government is working towards arresting the spread of the coronavirus disease as well as the development of the state. "People should get work opportunity. We request everyone to use a mask. If you use a mask, it will reduce the effect of corona infection," he said.

The chief minister also tweeted about the importance of wearing masks on Thursday.

During a meeting to review the health department's functioning on Friday, Nitish Kumar stressed the need for cranking up the testing rate further. He said as the lockdown has been lifted and restrictions eased, people were venturing out of their homes and coming into close contact with each other.

The situation required greater vigilance in the form of aggressive testing and tracing in order to prevent a fresh outbreak of the contagion, the chief minister said.

Bihar on Friday recorded 566 fresh Covid-19 cases while the death toll rose by 14. According to the state's health department, Bihar's death toll due to the coronavirus disease has reached 9466 and the aggregate tally of confirmed cases has climbed to 716,296. However, 799,481 people have recovered after being infected with the coronavirus and there are 6343 active cases of Covid-19. The recovery rate is 97.79 per cent.

About 110,000 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, said the health department. So far, about 31 million samples have been tested in the state with a population of nearly 130 million.

