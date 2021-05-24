Cyclone Yaas to hit Bihar, MeT issues orange alert for May 27-28

Bihar is bracing up for intense rain activities under the influence of Cyclone Yaas, which is likely to trigger heavy to extremely heavy rain in the parts of the state in the next two to three days, said officials of Patna Meteorological Centre (PMC) on Monday.

In this regard, PMC issued an advisory to the state government and disaster management department to take suitable precautions in wake of enhanced rain activities between May 25 to May 31.

Weathermen said moderate to heavy rain is likely to persist over southern and central parts of the state on May 25, subsequently resulting in intensified rain and lightning activities.

PMC has also issued an orange-colour warning predicting widespread rain accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning activities across all 38 districts on May 27 and May 28.

Vivek Sinha, director of PMC, said, “A deep depression formed over Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm named Yaas, which is lying over the east-central Bay of Bengal. As per the numerical weather model output, Cyclone Yaas is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts on May 26. Under the influence, Bihar is expected to receive heavy to extremely heavy spell of rain along with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty wind between May 27 to May 30.”

Sinha said the weather system may result in the uprooting of trees, disruption of power supply line, flooding or waterlogging at low laying areas. Poor visibility coupled with a low cloud ceiling may also cause temporary disruption of flights in the state.

“The impact of the cyclone would be visible from Tuesday evening. Temperature is expected to fall by 5°C in the state due to rain”, said weatherman SK Patel.

Meanwhile, East Central Railway has decided to suspend the operation of four trains plying via Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur and Patna route from May 25 and 26 till further notice as a precautionary measure considering the cyclone’s impact.

