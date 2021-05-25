Cyclone Yaas to trigger heavy rain, thunderstorm in Bihar on May 26: MeT

Patna Meteorological Centre on Tuesday sounded an alert predicting the impact of cyclone resulting in heavy to extremely heavy rain in the parts of the state on May 26, following the India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s forecast for the escalation of Cyclone Yaas into a very severe cyclonic storm near eastern coast.

Director of Patna Meteorological Centre Vivek Sinha issued a special weather bulletin on Tuesday cautioning moderate to heavy rain along with high-velocity winds, thunderstorm and lightning activities in most parts of the state on Wednesday and continue till May 30.

Deliberating the current weather system, Sinha said, “As per today’s numerical model, Cyclone Yaas is situated over west-central and east-central Bay of Bengal. The cyclone is likely to move towards the northwest region at the speed of 16 kmph. On Wednesday, the cyclone may intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm crossing Odisha and West Bengal and reach Jharkhand and Bihar. However, the cyclone is expected to weaken into depression in Jharkhand which would also slow downwind speed up to 40kmph in Bihar and Jharkhand”.

“Under the influence of above meteorological mechanisms, the state is expected to reel under heavy rain and thunderstorm activities. Southern districts are more prone to experience the high impact of the cyclone while rest parts may receive light to moderate rain”, he added

As per tthe daily bulletin issued, Sangrampur and Munger received 50 mm rain each, Amrapur and Bihpur 40 mm each while Sabour 30 mm.

Weatherman Dinesh Kumar Bharti, said, “East and central parts of the state recorded light to moderate rain. Impact of Cyclone Yaas would be felt in southern districts within 24 to 48 hours”.

Meanwhile, chief minister Nitish Kumar held a high level meeting with ministers and senior officials to review preparedness for Cyclone Yaas.

Kumar asked the officials and DMs of all districts to be on alert and be prepared to meet any requirement.