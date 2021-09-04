DA case: Raids against suspended DSP continue

A team of the Economic Offence Unit (EOU) continued raids on Saturday in connection with a disproportionate assets (DA) case against suspended DSP Pankaj Rawat.

The EOU sleuths raided three places, including Rawat’s ancestral house in Nalanda, flats in Patna and shops in Danapur.

Additional director general of EOU Nayyar Husnanin Khan said a DA case was lodged against Rawat with the EOU police station on Friday. Later, warrants were obtained from the concerned court for conducting the raids.

Rawat has been suspended for alleged negligence in curbing illegal mining and shielding the mafia. He has come under the scanner for allegedly flouting rules and collecting the hefty amount from the sand mafia and transporters. Sources in the EOU said that illegal mining was happening under the nose of Rawat.

The teams have so far detected two commercial shops in Shatabdi Mall near Saguna More (Danapur); one flat each in Faridabad, Haryana, Patna; a residential plot in Digha (Patna); land at Daroga Kuan in Nalanda, and a marriage hall in Danapur.

According to the officials, the DSP amassed huge properties in his wife, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law’s names.

Assets like bank passbooks, gold ornaments, platinum, and diamond were currently being estimated. The EOU also recovered documents related to investments in the share market, real estate, bank passbooks and lockers, officials said.