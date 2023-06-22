Masked men loot 27 lakh from bank in Bihar district, guard injured: Police

In a daring heist, five armed criminals looted ₹27 lakh from the Amba-Kala branch of Bank of Baroda (BoB) by firing on a guard in Bihar’s Sheohar district, police said.

The incident took place on Thursday when the branch had opened for business. (Representative file image)

The incident took place on Thursday when the branch had opened for business.

According to police, seven people with their face covered reached the bank on two bikes. Five of them entered the bank premises on the ground floor which is mostly bustling with people.

Minutes later, the armed robbers overpowered other customers and bankers after which they looted the cash.

The bank’s guard tried to intervene, the robbers fired at him and broke his gun. The guard is currently undergoing treatment while the robbers remain at large.

Police have not been able to trace the whereabouts of the robbers so far and the search is still on.

Speaking to reporters after the incident, the branch manager said the robbers were armed and had their faces covered.

As soon as the robbers entered the bank, one of them bolted the main gate and forced the staff to open the strong room’s lock. Later, they took hostage all the bank employees and customers before escaping. They unlocked the door only after some customers reached the bank to deposit the money, the manager said.

Seohar SP Anant Kumar Rai said police are scanning the CCTV footage to trace the culprits.

Two empty cartridges were recovered from the spot and a case has been registered against unidentified persons.

