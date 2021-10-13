Two held in Karnal bank robbery case

A week after armed robbers had robbed ₹10.64 lakh from the branch of a nationalised bank in Karnal’s Nissing village, police have arrested two accused on Tuesday.

Police said accused Ankur alias Rinku, of Panipat district, and Vikas alias Kashu, of Gharaunda in Karnal, have been arrested from Himachal Pradesh.

Police have also recovered two countrymade pistols, 10 live cartridges, ₹2.84 lakh cash and a bike from their possession. However, third accused Surender, of Karnal, is still at large.

As per the police complaint filed by the bank officials on October 5, three armed miscreants allegedly looted ₹15 lakh from Bank of Baroda’s Nissing branch in Karnal. Later, police said the bank officials told them that the accused had robbed ₹10.64 lakh.

The bank officials alleged that the miscreants snatched the gun of the bank security guard and opened fire but no one got hurt in the incident. Later, the Karnal police had announced a reward of ₹50,000 each for any information on the accused.

The primary investigation revealed that after committing the crime, the accused frequently changed their location and stayed in rented rooms in different cities of Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

The officials were tracking the accused’s criminal record and claim to have found their involvement in the ₹15.35 lakh robbery from a filling station in Uchana village of Karnal in April this year. A murder case is also registered against accused Ankur in Panipat in 2012. He has already completed his sentence in a robbery case registered in Ambala in 2017.

A case of robbery is also registered against accused Vikas in Sonepat district. In this case, the accused had come out of jail after serving nine months’ sentence.

All accused have been booked under Sections 392, 397, 379-B, 307, and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 25, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act. They were produced in court which sent them to 10-day police remand for further interrogation, police said, adding that efforts are on to nab the third accused.