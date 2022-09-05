Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Days after quitting as Bihar law minister, RJD leader facing arrest eludes cops

Days after quitting as Bihar law minister, RJD leader facing arrest eludes cops

patna news
Published on Sep 05, 2022 10:13 PM IST

Kumar, who had assumed office as law minister on August 16, resigned on September 1, hours after his portfolio was changed amid an outcry that he had filed to surrender before court despite an arrest warrant pending against him for more than a month.

Former Bihar minister Kartik Kumar. (ANI)
ByAvinash Kumar, Patna

Patna police have so far drawn a blank in locating former Bihar minister and RJD leader Kartik Kumar, whose anticipatory bail petition in an abduction case was rejected by a Danapur court on September 2.

“We will be now approach the Danapur court for issuance of non-bailable warrant against Kumar,” Patna senior superintendent of police (SSP) M S Dhillon said.

Kumar, who had assumed office as law minister on August 16, resigned on September 1, hours after his portfolio was changed amid an outcry that he had filed to surrender before court despite an arrest warrant pending against him for more than a month.

On Saturday last, police in Patna’s Mokama area raided his native village but couldn’t find him.

Kumar, a member of legislative council (MLC), was sworn in as a minister for the first time when Mahagathbandhan government, comprising CM Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), RJD and Congress, and supported by other parties, came to power in Bihar last month.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Avinash Kumar

Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP