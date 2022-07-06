Demolition drive stayed, HC orders status quo in Patna’s Nepali Nagar
Residents of Nepali Nagar area of Patna, where authorities had launched a demolition drive to clear alleged encroachment, were on Wednesday granted interim relief by the Patna high court, which ordered a status quo till further orders and restoration of water and electricity supply in the area.
The court will hear the matter again on July 14.
“On the next date of hearing, Patna district magistrate, the circle officer concerned, the managing director of the Bihar State Housing Board (BSHB), shall be personally present in court in order to assist their respective lawyers so that the cases are not adjourned on any count. Considering the fact that these cases are being adjourned, the interim protection granted vide July 4 order is hereby extended till the disposal of these cases. The status quo, as on today, shall be maintained by the parties,” said the bench of Justice Sandip Kumar in its order.
On the submission of the petitioners’ counsel Basant Choudhary and others that there are many structures which have been demolished partly but the families are still staying there, while their electricity and water connections have been disconnected by the authorities, the court granted them relief as an interim measure.
“It is directed that the families, whose houses have not been demolished fully and are staying there, can move the authority concerned for restoration of electricity and water connections, which, after proper verification, shall be restored, subject to the condition that they will not claim any right because their electricity and water connections have been restored by the interim orders of this Court,” the order states.
The court appointed counsels Santosh Kumar and Biswas Vijeta as amicus curiae in these cases.
Advocate General Lalit Kishore appeared for the state government while Pawan Kumar was the counsel for the BSHB.
The petitioners’ counsel had earlier submitted that demolition was ordered without giving personal notice to each and every house owner and that only a general notice was given in the area.
On Sunday last, locals settled in the area for years had clashed with the police when the anti-encroachment drive was launched to free the land claimed by the Bihar State Housing Board.
The protests continued even on Monday till the court intervened to stay the demolition drive.
As a large number of houses have been built in the area over the years, the matter took political overtones. The area comes under Digha Assembly constituency represented by the BJP. The Opposition parties also stepped in to support the locals.
Lalu shifted to Delhi for treatment at AIIMS
Ailing Rashtriya Janata Dal chief and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad, 74, was flown to New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences in an air ambulance Wednesday evening, people aware of the matter said. Earlier in the day, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and health minister Mangal Pandey met Prasad at the Patna hospital where he was brought earlier and enquired about is health.
Bihar makes a pitch to boost air connectivity for agro-business, tourism
Bihar has made a strong pitch to boost air connectivity, both within and outside the state, and reached out to various air operators, tour integrators and the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industries (Ficci) to give impetus to its tourism and industries, said officials aware of the development.
3 months on, new liquor law operates with old system in Bihar
Following the passage of the Bihar Prohibition and Excise (amendment) Act, 2022, on March 30 last, the general administration department of the Bihar government on April 1 issued the gazette notification of the Governor's order, notifying the list of officials designated as special executive magistrate in districts and subdivisions to deal with liquor-related cases upon vesting of power of the 2nd class judicial magistrate by the Patna High Court.
6-year-old dies in Pune after grinder machine falls on his head
In a fatal accident, a six-year-old boy died after a grinder machine fell on his head at a workshop. The incident took place on Tuesday at a steel and furniture workshop located in Pimple Gurav at around 1.00 pm, said officials According to the complaint, the minor accompanied his mother to a washing centre in order to get their vehicle washed. While playing, the minor suddenly pulled the grinder machine, which fell on his head.
35-year-old man from Borivali climbs electric tower near Kasara railway station twice, rescued
A team of locals succeeded in rescuing a 35-year-old person from climbing down twice in a day from a tower beside an overhead wire near Kasara railway track on Wednesday morning. The man is mentally challenged and a resident of Borivali. It took 45 minutes for the locals and railway officials to cajole him to climb down. Since there was no train along the route at that time, a major tragedy was averted.
