Demolition drive stayed, HC orders status quo in Patna’s Nepali Nagar

Residents of Nepali Nagar area of Patna, where authorities had launched a demolition drive to clear alleged encroachment, were on Wednesday granted interim relief by the Patna high court, which ordered a status quo till further orders and restoration of water and electricity supply in the area.

The court will hear the matter again on July 14.

“On the next date of hearing, Patna district magistrate, the circle officer concerned, the managing director of the Bihar State Housing Board (BSHB), shall be personally present in court in order to assist their respective lawyers so that the cases are not adjourned on any count. Considering the fact that these cases are being adjourned, the interim protection granted vide July 4 order is hereby extended till the disposal of these cases. The status quo, as on today, shall be maintained by the parties,” said the bench of Justice Sandip Kumar in its order.

On the submission of the petitioners’ counsel Basant Choudhary and others that there are many structures which have been demolished partly but the families are still staying there, while their electricity and water connections have been disconnected by the authorities, the court granted them relief as an interim measure.

“It is directed that the families, whose houses have not been demolished fully and are staying there, can move the authority concerned for restoration of electricity and water connections, which, after proper verification, shall be restored, subject to the condition that they will not claim any right because their electricity and water connections have been restored by the interim orders of this Court,” the order states.

The court appointed counsels Santosh Kumar and Biswas Vijeta as amicus curiae in these cases.

Advocate General Lalit Kishore appeared for the state government while Pawan Kumar was the counsel for the BSHB.

The petitioners’ counsel had earlier submitted that demolition was ordered without giving personal notice to each and every house owner and that only a general notice was given in the area.

On Sunday last, locals settled in the area for years had clashed with the police when the anti-encroachment drive was launched to free the land claimed by the Bihar State Housing Board.

The protests continued even on Monday till the court intervened to stay the demolition drive.

As a large number of houses have been built in the area over the years, the matter took political overtones. The area comes under Digha Assembly constituency represented by the BJP. The Opposition parties also stepped in to support the locals.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON