‘Don’t harass the poor’: Purnea MP Pappu Yadav warns bureaucrats, doctors

Patna: Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, the newly-elected Independent Member of Parliament (MP), addressed a meeting convened by the locals to felicitate him in Purnea, his home constituency on Wednesday evening, during which he warned bureaucrats and doctors against harassing the poor, people aware of the matter said. Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav won the Purnea LS seat as an Independent candidate (File Photo)

Addressing the gathering, Yadav said, “Purnea is my mother. I am here to serve the poor, and whatever I do, I will do in their interest”.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Warning the bureaucrats, he said, the corruption in government offices must stop or be ready to face the consequences.

To the doctors, who were also present in the gathering to congratulate the new MP, Yadav said that doctors are “god on earth” and should not behave like demons.

“A delegation of doctors under the aegis of IMA (Indian Medical Association) met to congratulate me on my victory, and I very clearly told them not to cheat the poor in the name of diagnostic tests or medicines”, Yadav said.

Yadav said he would make surprise visits to the government medical colleges and hospitals to ensure that the poor receive proper treatment.

“I have all the details of your deeds, and hence I tell you to stop harassing the poor and stop taking bribes in the name of land mutation and such other works,” Yadav said in a message to the bureaucrats, adding that even the chief minister would not be able to protect them if complaints are received.

Warning land brokers, Yadav said, “I know many of you have sold a piece of land to several people, I just want to tell you to refund their money”.

Meanwhile, speaking to HT, a doctor, who attended the gathering said, “We can’t perform our duties under such circumstances….We know the MP will always side with the people as they have voted for him.”

Speaking to media persons, a bureaucrat said he would try to seek a transfer to the other district to escape from being humiliated by the MP’s men in government offices.

Yadav, who contested as an Independent, was allotted “scissors” as his election symbol.

He successfully contested the Purnea seat after being denied a ticket from Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). He received 5,67,556 votes, defeating his nearest rival Janata Dal-United candidate Santosh Kumar by over one lakh votes.

Yadav has represented the seat thrice, in the 1990s, winning by huge margins, twice as an Independent and once on the ticket of the Samajwadi Party.

Purnea, which had over 2 million voters, went to poll on April 26 in the second of the seven phases of the parliamentary elections.