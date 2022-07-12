Drought-like situation delays paddy transplantation in Bihar

Bihar’s at least 29 districts are facing a drought-like situation, which has delayed paddy transplantation amid no or scanty rainfall. Canals mostly originating from rain-fed rivers have dried up and the groundwater has depleted due to a long dry spell. Farmers were also struggling to operate their lift irrigation systems as rural areas were getting only an eight-hour electricity supply daily.

Agriculture minister Amrendra Pratap Singh said the government was monitoring the situation and has established power feeders for providing uninterrupted electricity to every field. He said he will request the energy minister for more power and that a meeting has been called to discuss the issue.

Farmers said they need electricity for a minimum of 16 hours daily during the paddy transplant season. Vijay Bahadur Singh, a farmer leader, said paddy seedlings were getting damaged. “The farmers who have transplanted paddy with the help of pumps or other sources of water are the worst sufferers as their fields are drying and they are helpless.”

The farmers were organizing rituals hoping to get rain to save their livelihoods and lives, said Ram Adhar Singh, a farmer.

Bihar’s 29 out of 38 districts received deficient rainfall in June and the first two weeks of July. Overall, the state received 191.8mm of rainfall against the normal 283.2mm. There has been a 27% rain deficiency.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Araria and Khagaria districts received 60% surplus rain. Seven districts got normal rain. Five districts have 60% rain deficiency and 24 20% to 60%.