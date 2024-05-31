Drunk BDO in Bihar runs over 2 women excise officials at checkpost, gets bail

BHABUA: Two women excise department officials in Bihar’s Kaimur district were seriously injured when they were run over by a drunk block development officer (BDO) trying to evade checking under the state’s stringent prohibition law on Thursday evening, officials said on Friday. Officials said the incident took place at about 10:45pm on Thursday (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Officials said the accused, identified as Chandra Bhushan Gupta, BDO of the district’s Chainpur block, fled from the scene but was later arrested. He has been released on bail.

Officials said assistant sub inspector Lovely Kumari’s condition was critical and had injuries on her head, waist and legs. The second official, constable Arti Kumari, ended with a fracture on her leg. They were initially taken to the Sadar Hospital at Bhabua which referred them to the BHU Trauma Centre in Varanasi.

Officials said the incident took place at about 10:45pm on Thursday at a checkpost set up by the excise department near Kewa canal bridge under Chainpur police station limits in Kaimur.

The excise team flagged down Chandra Bhushan Gupta’s car. But instead of slowing down, officials said, Gupta accelerated and hit Lovely Kumari and Arti Kumar who were standing on one side of the road. Gupta sped away but was tracked down by a team of excise officials.

Officials said he was drunk and failed an alcohol test.

To be sure, the first information report (FIR) against Gupta only invokes provisions relating to causing grievous injuries due to rash negligent driving - and not deliberately hitting the two officials -- and the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act.

Special public prosecutor (Excise) Udham Narayan Singh said the officer was produced before special excise judge Anil Kumar Thakur at Bhabua on Friday. The court ordered his release on bail on two sureties each of ₹50,000 since the authorities only invoked offences which are bailable. The court also ordered him to bear all expenses relating to the treatment of the injured police personnel.

District magistrate Sawan Kumar, who is also the Returning Officer for the Sasaram Lok Sabha seat, said the officer has been removed from the election duty. The constituency is due to vote on June 1.