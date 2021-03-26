Home / Cities / Patna News / ED attaches properties worth 1.01 crore in Patna, Rohtas
patna news

ED attaches properties worth 1.01 crore in Patna, Rohtas

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday provisionally attached properties worth ₹1
By Avinash Kumar
UPDATED ON MAR 26, 2021 11:27 AM IST
The ED also found 13 bank accounts in the name of accused Surendra, his wife and daughter with a balance of 56. 80 lakh. (File photo)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday provisionally attached properties worth 1.01 crore in a case of cheating the public by a trust called ‘Buddhist Welfare Trust’. The trust allegedly used to receive payments from the gullible members in the name of giving lifetime membership in a medical college which was said to be established by it.

During the investigation, the ED found that the said medical college was never established. The attached assets include 14 immovable properties in Patna and Sasaram.

Movable assets provisionally attached by the ED include bank balances and insurance policies in the name of Surendra Kumar, chairman of the said trust, secretary of the trust and Surendra’s wife Sita Kumari, and their daughter Lipsa Kumar.

A residential flat owned by Sita at Vindhya Ambika Apartment in Patna, worth 74.40 lakh, was also attached along with three plots of land owned by Surendra and Sitaat Sasaram in Rohtas district valued at 23.71 lakh.

The ED also found 13 bank accounts in the name of Surendra, his wife and daughter with a balance of 56. 80 lakh.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

LJP seeks ‘immediate explanation’ from MLA who backed JDU nominee for deputy speaker

After outcry, top officials defend new police Bill

Speaker seeks report on ‘indecency’ with MLAs

RJD, allies call for Bihar bandh today

The central agency initiated investigations based on an FIR registered by Shastrinagar police station of the state capital. Charge sheets have been filed against Surendra and his wife.

As per the investigation, Surendra and Sita opened a ‘Buddhist Welfare Trust’, where the former was the chairman and his wife was the secretary. The couple used to cheat other members of the trust by giving false assurances that the trust would establish a medical college and the donors would be given lifetime membership. This way, the couple went on collecting money from the members and accumulated a huge sum of money which was later siphoned off from the account of the trust to their personal bank accounts.

The money was used for their personal gains and to acquire movable and immovable properties in their names. Further investigation with respect to the identification of other proceeds of crime is in progress.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG 2nd ODI
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Assembly Election News
Bihar Board 12th Result Today
India vs England
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP