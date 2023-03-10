ED conducts searches at former RJD MLA’s house in land-for-jobs case

ED conducted searches at former RJD MLA house in land-for-jobs case including former RJD MLA-cum-builder Abu Dojana and some close relatives of RJD chief Lalu Prasad in connection with a money laundering investigation into the land-for-jobs case.

Reacting on the searches, Dojana said he is politically targeted but unaware about searches.

The ED searches are underway in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai including the properties linked to Lalu Yadav and his family members.

The ED case, filed under the criminal sections of the prevention of money laundering act, stems from this CBI complaint.

In 2018, the ED seized a land in Patna which was under-construction for a mall. It was being built by Yadav and his family, the official said.

The mall’s construction was undertaken by Meridian Construction India Limited, a company belonging to Dojana.

The BJP had alleged that the mall was built on benami property acquired by the RJD supremo and his family without getting clearance from the government.

The CBI had recently questioned Lalu Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi in the related case.

The land-for-jobs case pertains to people allegedly given employment in railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold at cheap rates to the Yadav family and its associates, they said.

The CBI has filed a charge sheet in the case against Yadav, his wife and 14 others under charges of criminal conspiracy and provisions of the prevention of corruption act.

All the named accused have been summoned on March 15.

