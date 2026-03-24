In a major development, economic offences unit (EOU) late on Sunday evening arrested Pravin Kumar Sinha alias Dablu mukhiya, a close aide of Sanjiv Mukhiya, the kingpin of the gang involved in leaked papers in BPSC Tre-3 examinations. EOU arrest close aide of Sanjiv Mukhiya in BPSC TRE 3 paper leak case

EOU officer said that acting on a tip off, the EOU received information that Praveen Kumar Sinha alias Dablu Mukhiya, father Arun Kumar, village Konipar, police station Manikpur, district Lakhisarai, the primary accused in this case and an active member of the Sanjeev Mukhiya gang, was about to arrive in Patna. “On the basis of information received, the Special Operations Group (SOG) and special raid team of the unit conducted a raid at Karbighiya, Patna and arrested Dablu Mukhiya,” said EOU officer.

He said that during interrogation, Praveen revealed that he had joined the Sanjeev Mukhiya gang in 2015-2016 and began assisting them in leaking competitive exam papers.

The investigation is going on for the arrest of the remaining accused in the case. An FIR was lodged with EOU police station on March 16, 2024 in connection with the paper leak of BPSC TRE-3.0 examination conducted by Bihar Public Service Commission, is being investigated by the unit under sections 420/467/468/471/120 (B) IPC, 66 IT Act and 3/10 Bihar Examination Conducting Act-1981.

In this case, charge sheet has been submitted so far against 293 accused including Sanjeev Mukhiya, the kingpin of the gang that leaked papers in competitive examinations. The case is under investigation for the arrest of the remaining accused in the case.

Sanjeev Mukhiya and Sinha used to have the candidates memorised the questions and answers at the Kohinoor Hotel in Hazaribagh. During this time, he traveled to Hazaribagh with approximately 30 candidates in 5-6 Scorpios and had other gang members receive them. A day before the exam, when the police had raided the Kohinoor Hotel in Hazaribagh, he fled to Lakhisarai and was hiding there, fearing arrest.