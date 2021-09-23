Ex-JD(U) leader, wife, four others held for attempting to kill gym trainer in Patna

Patna Police on Thursday arrested six persons, including former Janata Dal (United) leader, his wife and her former male friend for their alleged involvement in connection with the murderous attack on gym trainer Vikram Singh (26) on September 19.

The arrested were identified as physiotherapist Dr Rajiv Kumar Singh, his wife Khushbu Singh, her male friend Mihir Kumar Singh (Danapur), besides three shooters identified as Aman Kumar (Samastipur), Aryan alias Rohit Singh (Saran) and Mohammad Shamshad (Begusarai). Rajiv earlier held the post of state vice-president of JD(U) medical cell and was removed after his name cropped up in the attack case. Police have recovered two pistols, magazine and eight live cartridges used in the crime.

Patna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Upendra Sharma confirmed their arrest and said that the reason behind the incident was an uncomfortable relationship between Khushbu and Vikram.

Police said that Vikram named Dr Rajiv and his wife as accused. Following his statement, the police detained Rajiv and his wife from their Patliputra Colony residence and released them after preliminary questioning.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Vikram and Khushbu knew each other since January this year and had called each other as many as 1,875 times and talked for over 5.5 lakh seconds since then.

SSP claimed that following differences between the duo, Khushbu allegedly developed her relationship with an old male friend and asked him to kill Gym trainer, who “spoiled her life.”

Police said that Mihir hired contract killers and paid ₹1.85 lakh as advance to eliminate Vikram while the arrested former leader’s wife was the mastermind behind this conspiracy. The shooters demanded ₹3 lakh for their task. The three had hired a rented accommodation at Bhagwat Nagar at ₹14,000 per month. The shooters had tried to kill Vikram in June but failed due to police alertness. SSP further said that police are looking for two more criminals involved in the murderous attack conspiracy. “The money paid to contract killers was owned by Dr Rajiv. He has been arrested and forwarded to judicial custody,” said SSP.

Meanwhile, an audio of a conversation, allegedly between Dr Rajiv, Vikram and Khushbu, went viral on social media in which the couple threatened Vikram of dire consequences. The couple also made references to transactions of some money during their conversation. The audio is stated to be about three months old.

