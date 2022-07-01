Explosive powder seized from PU hostel explodes in Patna court complex, cop hurt

PATNA: An unstable explosive powder seized by the police during a recent raid at the Patna University hostel blew up in the Patna civil court complex on Friday afternoon, leading to minor injuries to the police officer who was handling the powder, people aware of the matter said.

Pirbahore police station chief S Haque said the powder exploded at about 1:30pm in the public prosecutor’s office where it was brought by sub inspector Umakant for sending it to the state forensic science laboratory (FSL) for a chemical analysis.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Patna MS Dhillon said the powder was recovered during raids at the university hostel on Saturday and Sunday.

“The sub-inspector received minor injuries in his right arm… The injured sub inspector has been discharged from the Patna Medical College and Hospital after treatment,” he added.

Umakant, who was treated for injuries to his right arm, later said he brought the powder to the court complex for permission to send it for FSL analysis.

“As I kept it on the table, it was blew up in which my right hand was injured in the blast,” he added. A laptop was also destroyed in the accident.

There is no word on the composition of the powder but officials said there were explosives that were incredibly unstable and could explode with just a firm tap.