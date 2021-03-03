Fake power theft case against innocent villager raised in Bihar House

A false case of power theft filed against Gautam Kumar, a native of Diggi village under Konch block of Gaya district, was raised in the Bihar legislative council on Tuesday by JD(U)’s Sanjiv Shyam Singh, who sought to know if the power department will act against the guilty at South Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited (SBPDCL), who implicated Kumar in the case.

The JD(U) member said that a team of SBPDCL raided the house of one Ravindra Singh at Diggi village on January 13, but named Gautam Kumar in the case of power theft, presuming him to be the owner of the house. The SBPDL team also videographed the raid but let off the original house owner in the case.

Energy minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav said that the FIR was lodged in the case on the statement of a local. “There is no hint of any conspiracy against Gautam Kumar on part of the officials,” clarified the minister. He, however, added that the Konch police station officials were asked to investigate the case and submit the report. “Fate of the case would be decided on the basis of the police investigation,” said the minister.

Generally, a case of power theft is lodged under section 379 of the Indian penal code (IPC) along with other sections of the electricity act. It is non-bailable and the accused, if found guilty, is subject to jail term of up to three years.

Talking to media persons later, MLC Singh said that Gautam Kumar was suffering while the police officials were showing no urgency to submit the inquiry report, as the case was not lodged by them.

Telemedicine facility launched at 1700 health sub-centres

Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey on Tuesday informed the legislative council that the state health department launched telemedicine facility at 1700 health sub-centres across the state after its formal opening by chief minister Nitish Kumar on February 12.

Replying to a starred question from JD(U) member Sanjiv Kumar Singh, Pandey said that the telemedicine centres were opened to provide healthcare facility to the people living in far-flung areas. Altogether 15 types of medicines have been made available to the health sub-centres for their free distribution among those requiring treatment. “So far, more than 4000 persons have been provided medical help through telemedicine facility,” said the minister.

To a supplementary question, the minister said that the national health mission had provided fund to operate six mobile medical units in Darbhanga under the state programme implementation plan. “There is no immediate plan to launch mobile medical units in other districts, as there is no allocation for it as of now,” said Pandey.