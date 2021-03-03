Bihar relies on village chowkidars to resolve land disputes early, reduce crime

IND USA
By Rakesh Singh | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:43 AM IST

To get information of land disputes from far-flung villages that often lead to serious crimes, the Bihar government will now use village chowkidars. The department of revenue and land reforms has asked the chowkidars to provide weekly information on land disputes, enabling the concerned circle officer (CO) and station house officer (SHO) to take the necessary preventive measures to resolve the cases early, officials said on Tuesday.

It is assumed that the village chowkidars have all the information on land disputes in their respective villages. The department has also deputed IPS officer, Chandrashekhar Vidyarthi, to review the weekly land dispute meetings organised by the COs and SHOs every Saturdays and suggest corrective measures.

Last year, the department asked all the CO and SHOs to hold weekly meetings on Saturdays to resolve land disputes. Besides, chief minister Nitish Kumar on December 8, 2020, in a review meeting held by the department of revenue and land reforms, emphasised on the importance of village chowkidars in getting timely information on land disputes.

According to the National Crime Bureau Record (NCRB), in Bihar in 2019, there were 3,707 crime incidents related to land and property disputes, while the number of people killed were 5,227, or 3.1% per lakh.

A department official said despite the government orders some COs were not uploading the information from weekly meetings on the official website.

“According to the IT cell of the department, till March 1, 2021, out of total 534 circles in Bihar, 182 COs had not provided information to the department for weekly review of each circle. In Patna alone, out of 23 circles, 11 COs had not provided information to the department,” he said.

Also Read: Darbhanga airport crosses 1 lakh passenger milestone within 4 months

Revenue and land reforms additional chief secretary Vivek Kumar Singh again asked the COs and SHOs on Tuesday to hold weekly meetings and upload the proceedings in a prescribed format on the department’s website.

Last year, the government asked the COs and SHOs to hold joint meetings and accept written complaints of land disputes. The government had also asked the district magistrates and superintendents of police to maintain a list of land disputes and their disposal in their offices.

The weather department says both maximum and minimum temperatures were expected to be higher this summer in Bihar.(AFP)
The weather department says both maximum and minimum temperatures were expected to be higher this summer in Bihar.(AFP)
patna news

Hotter summer forecast for Bihar with maximum temperatures rising in March-May

By Megha | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:40 AM IST
  • The maximum temperature in Bihar till March 15 is likely to hover around 32°C to 34°C, which is 2°C to 4°C above the normal for the season. Similarly, the minimum temperature is also likely to range between 14°C to 16°C, around 2°C higher than the season’s normal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mishra's brother said he would not have been killed if the security cover was not withdrawn. (Shutterstock / Representative Photo)
Mishra's brother said he would not have been killed if the security cover was not withdrawn. (Shutterstock / Representative Photo)
patna news

Cong MLA gives 48-hr time to catch nephew’s killers; kin blame security removal

By Prasun K Mishra | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Sasaram
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:35 PM IST
  • Sasaram SP said he met the bereaved family and posted security guards at their house. Meanwhile, raids were being carried out to arrest the absconding accused.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The abducted leader was rescued a day later from Sasaram.(FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY)
The abducted leader was rescued a day later from Sasaram.(FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY)
patna news

Bihar politician kidnapped in Patna, rescued from Sasaram a day later

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:29 AM IST
  • Pandey was kidnapped when he left his party’s Kidwaipuri office after attending a meeting at around 6pm on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)
File photo: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)
patna news

Acute shortage of IAS officers in Bihar, many to retire this year

By Arun Kumar, Patna
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:44 PM IST
  • Presently, the state has just 202 IAS officers against the sanctioned strength of 359.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Primary schools for Classes 1 to 5 are supposed to reopen from December 14 but now, the government has rescheduled them to the third week of January.(HT PHOTO.)
Primary schools for Classes 1 to 5 are supposed to reopen from December 14 but now, the government has rescheduled them to the third week of January.(HT PHOTO.)
patna news

Bihar: Offline primary classes resume from March 1, parents still reluctant

By Megha, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:36 PM IST
  • Several schools will not reopen just yet; they are planning to conduct online examinations and commence regular classes for primary students from the next academic session.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The challenges faced by the specially abled while travelling needs to be recognised and addressed, says an official (Pratham Gokhale / HT Photo)
The challenges faced by the specially abled while travelling needs to be recognised and addressed, says an official (Pratham Gokhale / HT Photo)
patna news

Bihar social welfare dept seeks differently-abled friendly highways, underpasses

By Reena Sopam | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:08 PM IST
  • For persons with special ability, especially wheelchair bound ‘Divyaangs’, using the underpass is difficult as well as dangerous. Even normal people do not find most of the underpasses smooth and convenient, said an official.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
patna news

10-yr-old boy beaten to death on suspicion of mobile theft in Bihar

By Mukesh Kumar Mishra
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:04 AM IST
The crime occurred on Saturday morning. The police are conducting raids to find others who may be involved in the murder
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: PM Modi.
File photo: PM Modi.
patna news

'Example of self-reliance': PM Modi hails migrant worker's journey to becoming f

By HT Correspondent, Bettiah
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:36 PM IST
  • Baitha utilised the pandemic as an opportunity to turn into an entrepreneur and set up an LED bulb manufacturing unit in his village.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Currently, schools are functioning for students of classes 6 to 12 with 50% attendance and other restrictive measures due to the pandemic.(Hindustan Times Media)
Currently, schools are functioning for students of classes 6 to 12 with 50% attendance and other restrictive measures due to the pandemic.(Hindustan Times Media)
patna news

Primary classes to begin from tomorrow in Bihar: All you need to know

Written by Prashasti Singh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 10:57 PM IST
The Bihar education department took the decision after consulting with the crisis management group in a meeting last week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
patna news

Arun Kumar Singh takes charge as Bihar chief secretary

By Subhash Pathak I Edited by Shilpa Ambardar, Patna
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:37 PM IST
Arun Kumar Singh, a 1985-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Sunday was appointed the new chief secretary of Bihar, replacing Deepak Kumar
READ FULL STORY
Close
A relative sits next to a child patient who is suffering from acute encephalitis syndrome at a hospital in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, June 20, 2019. REUTERS/Alasdair Pal(REUTERS)
A relative sits next to a child patient who is suffering from acute encephalitis syndrome at a hospital in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, June 20, 2019. REUTERS/Alasdair Pal(REUTERS)
patna news

Bihar to deploy trained doctors and nurses to tackle AES this year

By Ajay Kr Pandey | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:05 PM IST
  • A massive awareness program about the disease in the worst affected areas will also be launched.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While most industries were facing loses, the cycle industry got a shot in the arm as more and more people started opting for bicycles as their mode of transport amid a rising fitness consciousness(HT File)
While most industries were facing loses, the cycle industry got a shot in the arm as more and more people started opting for bicycles as their mode of transport amid a rising fitness consciousness(HT File)
patna news

Manufacturing hub at Dobhi in Gaya along Amirtsar-Delhi-Kolkata freight corridor

By Anirban Guha Roy | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 01:33 PM IST
  • The advantage of the site at Dobhi is its proximity to the upcoming eastern freight dedicated corridor passing through Gaya and the Kolkata-Delhi national highway.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Further increase in maximum temperature is likely after March 1(HT Photo)
Further increase in maximum temperature is likely after March 1(HT Photo)
patna news

Temperature soars to nearly 34°C in Gaya, Bihar as summer knocks early

By Megha | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:03 PM IST
  • Usually mercury above 30°C is recorded in March, but this year the mercury has exceeded the normal temperature in February-end itself, said a weather department official.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Four armed assailants shot Mishra in the head before fleeing on two bikes.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Four armed assailants shot Mishra in the head before fleeing on two bikes.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
patna news

Congress MLA’s nephew shot dead at Bihar home, 4th murder in the family

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:01 AM IST
  • Sanjeev was the 4 family member to be murdered in the last 20 years. His father Mahendra alias Gumti Mishra, uncle Chandrama Mishra and grandfather Pt Kamta Prasad Mishra, had all been shot dead in Parsathua market.
READ FULL STORY
Close
