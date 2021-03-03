Darbhanga airport crosses 1 lakh passenger milestone within 4 months
- Spicejet, the lone airline with a license to fly from Darbhanga under UDAN, has again opened booking for Ahmedabad after having discontinued the direct Darbhanga-Ahmedabad flight on February 15.
After handling roughly 650 flights and around 1.10 lakh fliers in nearly four months after its inauguration, Darbhanga airport is proving to be a big success story of Centre's regional connectivity scheme (RCS-UDAN).
35,888 passengers used Darbhanga airport in February to travel on 214 flights. In January, despite frequent flight cancellations due to foggy weather, 20,420 passengers travelled on 132 flights. In December, the airport handled 158 flights and 26,318 passengers. Flight operations under RCS-UDAN scheme was launched in Darbhanga on November 8 last year.
Airport director Biplab Kumar Mondal said the Airport Authority of India was making all efforts for smooth and comfortable travel despite limited space at civil enclave at Darbhanga airport, which is also an Indian Air Force base. He said a plan is being made for the construction of a permanent civil enclave after land acquisition is done for the purpose.
"We have to be more inventive in utilising existing facilities to ensure a convenient journey amid rising numbers of passengers,” Mondal added.
Recently, at the civil aviation consultative committee meeting, minister Hardeep Singh Puri said Darbhanga airport was one of most successful examples under the RCS scheme.
Spicejet, the lone airline with a license to fly from Darbhanga under UDAN, has again opened booking for Ahmedabad after having discontinued the direct Darbhanga-Ahmedabad flight on February 15. The airline officials, however, declined to confirm the resumption of the flight. However, it is confirmed that the airline is starting the second daily flight to Mumbai from March 10.
Also Read:Hotter summer forecast for Bihar with maximum temperatures rising in March-May
The launch of flights on Hyderabad and Pune routes from Darbhanga continues to be in limbo for want of necessary clearances. At present, the airport is connected to Delhi (2 flights), Mumbai and Bengaluru- one flight each daily.
According to a senior airport official, who didn’t want to be named, IndiGo airline has completed spade work for launching flight operations from Darbhanga and was awaiting clearance and it was unlikely for it to start flight operations in March.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar relies on village chowkidars to resolve land disputes early, reduce crime
- According to the National Crime Bureau Record (NCRB), in Bihar in 2019, there were 3,707 crime incidents related to land and property disputes, while the number of people killed were 5,227, or 3.1% per lakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Darbhanga airport crosses 1 lakh passenger milestone within 4 months
- Spicejet, the lone airline with a license to fly from Darbhanga under UDAN, has again opened booking for Ahmedabad after having discontinued the direct Darbhanga-Ahmedabad flight on February 15.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hotter summer forecast for Bihar with maximum temperatures rising in March-May
- The maximum temperature in Bihar till March 15 is likely to hover around 32°C to 34°C, which is 2°C to 4°C above the normal for the season. Similarly, the minimum temperature is also likely to range between 14°C to 16°C, around 2°C higher than the season’s normal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cong MLA gives 48-hr time to catch nephew’s killers; kin blame security removal
- Sasaram SP said he met the bereaved family and posted security guards at their house. Meanwhile, raids were being carried out to arrest the absconding accused.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar politician kidnapped in Patna, rescued from Sasaram a day later
- Pandey was kidnapped when he left his party’s Kidwaipuri office after attending a meeting at around 6pm on Sunday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Acute shortage of IAS officers in Bihar, many to retire this year
- Presently, the state has just 202 IAS officers against the sanctioned strength of 359.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar: Offline primary classes resume from March 1, parents still reluctant
- Several schools will not reopen just yet; they are planning to conduct online examinations and commence regular classes for primary students from the next academic session.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar social welfare dept seeks differently-abled friendly highways, underpasses
- For persons with special ability, especially wheelchair bound ‘Divyaangs’, using the underpass is difficult as well as dangerous. Even normal people do not find most of the underpasses smooth and convenient, said an official.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
10-yr-old boy beaten to death on suspicion of mobile theft in Bihar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Example of self-reliance': PM Modi hails migrant worker's journey to becoming f
- Baitha utilised the pandemic as an opportunity to turn into an entrepreneur and set up an LED bulb manufacturing unit in his village.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Primary classes to begin from tomorrow in Bihar: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arun Kumar Singh takes charge as Bihar chief secretary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar to deploy trained doctors and nurses to tackle AES this year
- A massive awareness program about the disease in the worst affected areas will also be launched.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manufacturing hub at Dobhi in Gaya along Amirtsar-Delhi-Kolkata freight corridor
- The advantage of the site at Dobhi is its proximity to the upcoming eastern freight dedicated corridor passing through Gaya and the Kolkata-Delhi national highway.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Temperature soars to nearly 34°C in Gaya, Bihar as summer knocks early
- Usually mercury above 30°C is recorded in March, but this year the mercury has exceeded the normal temperature in February-end itself, said a weather department official.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox