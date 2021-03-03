Hotter summer forecast for Bihar with maximum temperatures rising in March-May
- The maximum temperature in Bihar till March 15 is likely to hover around 32°C to 34°C, which is 2°C to 4°C above the normal for the season. Similarly, the minimum temperature is also likely to range between 14°C to 16°C, around 2°C higher than the season’s normal.
Bihar is likely to experience a hotter summer with maximum and minimum temperatures hovering above the season’s normal, warned officials of India Meteorological Department (IMD) while presenting the seasonal weather outlook on Tuesday.
Based on the initial conditions in February, there is 60% probability of a rise in maximum temperatures by an average of 0.38°C and 0.12°C in minimum temperatures in Bihar during March to May.
According to Patna Meteorological Centre (PMC), maximum temperature in the state hovered between 30°C to 33°C across the state on Tuesday while the minimum temperature ranged between 17°C to 18°C.
As per the daily weather bulletin, Bhagalpur remained the hottest city in the state with the maximum temperature reaching 34°C, two notches above the normal. Patna recorded a maximum temperature of 33.2°C, Gaya 32.6°C, Buxar 33.3°C, Jamui 32.6°C and Sabour 32.2°C.
Weatherman at PMC said that there will be no respite from soaring heat as there is no change in temperature likely till March 15.
SK Patel, meteorologist at PMC, said, “As per the extended range model output, the maximum temperature in the state is likely to hover around 32°C to 34°C, which is 2°C to 4°C above the normal for the season. Similarly, the minimum temperature is also likely to range between 14°C to 16°C, around 2°C higher than the season’s normal. There may be some respite from high temperatures with thunderstorm activities.”
MeT officials said the westerly winds are likely to bring minimum temperature down by one or two degrees in the coming 48 hours followed by a rise in temperature after March 5.
About sudden increase in February’s temperature, the MeT centre said as per the analysis of realized temperature pattern, the recently concluded month of February was warmer than last February. Bhagalpur and Rohtas remained the warmest places in the state with mean maximum temperature of 28°C.
The MeT centre attributed the absence of western disturbances over the region for warmer temperatures during February.
