IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Patna News / Cong MLA gives 48-hr time to catch nephew’s killers; kin blame security removal
Mishra's brother said he would not have been killed if the security cover was not withdrawn. (Shutterstock / Representative Photo)
Mishra's brother said he would not have been killed if the security cover was not withdrawn. (Shutterstock / Representative Photo)
patna news

Cong MLA gives 48-hr time to catch nephew’s killers; kin blame security removal

  • Sasaram SP said he met the bereaved family and posted security guards at their house. Meanwhile, raids were being carried out to arrest the absconding accused.
READ FULL STORY
By Prasun K Mishra | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Sasaram
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:35 PM IST

Withdrawal of police security resulted in the murder of Kargahar Congress MLA Santosh Kumar Mishra’s nephew, Sanjiv Kumar Mishra, alleged his family in Bihar’s Sasaram. Sanjiv was shot dead in his house at Parsathua on Saturday evening by armed assailants who later fled riding bikes.

Hundreds of angry locals gathered after the murder demanded action against the local station house officer (SHO) alleging large scale illegal liquor business was running at Salathuan under police protection, attracting criminals and anti social elements.

A murder case against Sarvottam Kumar Ray alias Chunnu Ray and Niranjan Ray of adjacent Salathuan village and five unidentified criminals had been registered with Parsathua police station.

Following three previous incidents of daylight murders in the family and an apparent threat perception, police security was given to the deceased’s brother Manjiv Mishra. But the cover was withdrawn in December last year. Manjiv is secretary of Pt Girish Narayan Mishra College at Parsathua.

Manjiv wrote to the authorities and personally met IG special security Bacchu Singh Menna and director general of police (DGP) SK Singhal in the first week of January, informing them of the threat perception and requesting for the resumption of security cover, which did not materialise, Manjiv said.

My brother would not have been killed if the security cover was not withdrawn. It gave courage and safe passage to the killers, said Manjiv, who was at home when the killers struck.

Five to seven criminals riding on bikes killed Sanjiv at his house and fled through the market firing rounds in the air. They were reported to have reached Salathuan village and engaged in further celebratory firing claiming their “revenge” was complete.

Later that day, deceased’s wife and a candidate for panchayat polls, Rinki Mishra received a threatening call saying all family members will be killed as Sanjiv’s murder was just a “trailer,” Manjiv said.

Also Read: Bihar politician kidnapped in Patna, rescued from Sasaram a day later

MLA Santosh Mishra said as a “responsible citizen” he cooperated with police and the administration after the murder, pacified the angry local crowd and allowed the body to be sent for post-mortem examination.

“I have given the police 48 hours for action. After that the matter will be raised from roads to assembly to get justice for the family,” the MLA said.

Superintendent of police, Ashish Bharti said he met the bereaved family and posted security guards at their house. Two DSP rank officers were camping at the place with sniffer dogs. Meanwhile, raids were being carried out to arrest the absconding accused and to identify all the criminals through scientific method, Bharti said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bihar news bihar crime
Close
Mishra's brother said he would not have been killed if the security cover was not withdrawn. (Shutterstock / Representative Photo)
Mishra's brother said he would not have been killed if the security cover was not withdrawn. (Shutterstock / Representative Photo)
patna news

Cong MLA gives 48-hr time to catch nephew’s killers; kin blame security removal

By Prasun K Mishra | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Sasaram
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:35 PM IST
  • Sasaram SP said he met the bereaved family and posted security guards at their house. Meanwhile, raids were being carried out to arrest the absconding accused.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The abducted leader was rescued a day later from Sasaram.(FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY)
The abducted leader was rescued a day later from Sasaram.(FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY)
patna news

Bihar politician kidnapped in Patna, rescued from Sasaram a day later

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:29 AM IST
  • Pandey was kidnapped when he left his party’s Kidwaipuri office after attending a meeting at around 6pm on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)
File photo: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)
patna news

Acute shortage of IAS officers in Bihar, many to retire this year

By Arun Kumar, Patna
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:44 PM IST
  • Presently, the state has just 202 IAS officers against the sanctioned strength of 359.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Primary schools for Classes 1 to 5 are supposed to reopen from December 14 but now, the government has rescheduled them to the third week of January.(HT PHOTO.)
Primary schools for Classes 1 to 5 are supposed to reopen from December 14 but now, the government has rescheduled them to the third week of January.(HT PHOTO.)
patna news

Bihar: Offline primary classes resume from March 1, parents still reluctant

By Megha, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:36 PM IST
  • Several schools will not reopen just yet; they are planning to conduct online examinations and commence regular classes for primary students from the next academic session.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The challenges faced by the specially abled while travelling needs to be recognised and addressed, says an official (Pratham Gokhale / HT Photo)
The challenges faced by the specially abled while travelling needs to be recognised and addressed, says an official (Pratham Gokhale / HT Photo)
patna news

Bihar social welfare dept seeks differently-abled friendly highways, underpasses

By Reena Sopam | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:08 PM IST
  • For persons with special ability, especially wheelchair bound ‘Divyaangs’, using the underpass is difficult as well as dangerous. Even normal people do not find most of the underpasses smooth and convenient, said an official.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
patna news

10-yr-old boy beaten to death on suspicion of mobile theft in Bihar

By Mukesh Kumar Mishra
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:04 AM IST
The crime occurred on Saturday morning. The police are conducting raids to find others who may be involved in the murder
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: PM Modi.
File photo: PM Modi.
patna news

'Example of self-reliance': PM Modi hails migrant worker's journey to becoming f

By HT Correspondent, Bettiah
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:36 PM IST
  • Baitha utilised the pandemic as an opportunity to turn into an entrepreneur and set up an LED bulb manufacturing unit in his village.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Currently, schools are functioning for students of classes 6 to 12 with 50% attendance and other restrictive measures due to the pandemic.(Hindustan Times Media)
Currently, schools are functioning for students of classes 6 to 12 with 50% attendance and other restrictive measures due to the pandemic.(Hindustan Times Media)
patna news

Primary classes to begin from tomorrow in Bihar: All you need to know

Written by Prashasti Singh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 10:57 PM IST
The Bihar education department took the decision after consulting with the crisis management group in a meeting last week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
patna news

Arun Kumar Singh takes charge as Bihar chief secretary

By Subhash Pathak I Edited by Shilpa Ambardar, Patna
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:37 PM IST
Arun Kumar Singh, a 1985-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Sunday was appointed the new chief secretary of Bihar, replacing Deepak Kumar
READ FULL STORY
Close
A relative sits next to a child patient who is suffering from acute encephalitis syndrome at a hospital in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, June 20, 2019. REUTERS/Alasdair Pal(REUTERS)
A relative sits next to a child patient who is suffering from acute encephalitis syndrome at a hospital in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, June 20, 2019. REUTERS/Alasdair Pal(REUTERS)
patna news

Bihar to deploy trained doctors and nurses to tackle AES this year

By Ajay Kr Pandey | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:05 PM IST
  • A massive awareness program about the disease in the worst affected areas will also be launched.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While most industries were facing loses, the cycle industry got a shot in the arm as more and more people started opting for bicycles as their mode of transport amid a rising fitness consciousness(HT File)
While most industries were facing loses, the cycle industry got a shot in the arm as more and more people started opting for bicycles as their mode of transport amid a rising fitness consciousness(HT File)
patna news

Manufacturing hub at Dobhi in Gaya along Amirtsar-Delhi-Kolkata freight corridor

By Anirban Guha Roy | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 01:33 PM IST
  • The advantage of the site at Dobhi is its proximity to the upcoming eastern freight dedicated corridor passing through Gaya and the Kolkata-Delhi national highway.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Further increase in maximum temperature is likely after March 1(HT Photo)
Further increase in maximum temperature is likely after March 1(HT Photo)
patna news

Temperature soars to nearly 34°C in Gaya, Bihar as summer knocks early

By Megha | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:03 PM IST
  • Usually mercury above 30°C is recorded in March, but this year the mercury has exceeded the normal temperature in February-end itself, said a weather department official.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Four armed assailants shot Mishra in the head before fleeing on two bikes.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Four armed assailants shot Mishra in the head before fleeing on two bikes.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
patna news

Congress MLA’s nephew shot dead at Bihar home, 4th murder in the family

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:01 AM IST
  • Sanjeev was the 4 family member to be murdered in the last 20 years. His father Mahendra alias Gumti Mishra, uncle Chandrama Mishra and grandfather Pt Kamta Prasad Mishra, had all been shot dead in Parsathua market.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medic administers the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a frontline worker during a Covid-19 inoculation drive.(PTI)
A medic administers the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a frontline worker during a Covid-19 inoculation drive.(PTI)
patna news

Bihar to begin registration for 3rd phase of Covid-19 vaccination from March 1

By Ruchir Kumar, Patna
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:36 PM IST
  • Those who fail to turn up for vaccination after registration will have the option to re-register after cancelling the previous one.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar greets Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde; Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was also present during the inaugural function of the Shatabdi Bhawan at the High Court in Patna. (ANI PHOTO).
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar greets Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde; Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was also present during the inaugural function of the Shatabdi Bhawan at the High Court in Patna. (ANI PHOTO).
patna news

CM Nitish Kumar bats for judiciary’s role in establishing rule of law in Bihar

By Arun Kumar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:56 PM IST
  • Kumar had earlier in his address referred to the Patna HC’s endeavour in 2006, soon after he took over the reins of the state, to help establish the rule of law by ensuring speedy trials so that wrongdoers could get punishment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP