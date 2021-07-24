Female cop killed as mob runs riot in Jehanabad

A female constable died in Jehanabad on Saturday after being run over by a vehicle here while trying to control a rampaging mob which, while protesting against a custodial death, indulged in heavy stone-pelting and fired gunshots in the air, leaving several policemen injured.

The busy Jehanabad-Arwal highway remained blocked for hours, said subdivisional police officer (SDPO), Jehanabad, Ashok Kumar Pandey.

“The mob was furious over the death of one Govind Manjhi, who was arrested some time back for selling liquor. He had been remanded to judicial custody and lodged at a jail in the adjoining Aurangabad district,” he said.

Sale and consumption of liquor is banned in Bihar where the Nitish Kumar government had brought in a stringent prohibition law six years ago.

“Manjhi died at the jail on Friday. As the news reached here, residents of his village squatted on the highway blaming the death on physical torture. When a police party tried to pacify them, they turned violent,” said Pandey.

The SDPO said the constable, Kanti Devi, 54, was hit by a vehicle as she was trying to control the mob and succumbed to injuries while being rushed to a hospital.

“The agitators indulged in heavy stone-pelting and fired a few shots from unlicensed firearms. Several police personnel have received grievous injuries. We have arrested five people in this connection. A heavy deployment of police is in place to keep the situation under control,” Pandey said.

The family has been demanding ₹25 lakh compensation and a government job for the next of kin of the deceased.

According to another police officer, circle inspector (Jehanabad) Bhavesh Mandal, the angry mob caught hold of Kanti Devi and started beating her with lathis and sticks. As she ran for cover, she came under the wheel of a vehicle.