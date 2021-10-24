Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Fifth phase of panchayat polls concludes peacefully in Bihar
patna news

Fifth phase of panchayat polls concludes peacefully in Bihar

Nearly 61% of the electors exercised their franchise to elect their representatives in 845 panchayats spread in 58 blocks of 38 districts during the fifth phase of polling on Sunday
At a polling booth in Patna on Sunday. (Santosh Kumar/HT photo)
Updated on Oct 24, 2021 10:33 PM IST
By Subhash Pathak, Patna

Nearly 61% of the electors exercised their franchise to elect their representatives in 845 panchayats spread in 58 blocks of 38 districts during the fifth phase of polling on Sunday. The polling mostly passed off peacefully, barring a few incidents of malpractices, said Bihar state election commissioner Deepak Prasad.

The polling was conducted at 12,056 booths, where about 67.47 lakh people cast their votes to elect 11,535 gram-panchayat members, 845 mukhiyas, 1,171 panchayat samiti members, 124 Zila parishad members, 11,553 gram-kutchery panchs and 845 sarpanchs. A total of 92,972 contestants are in the fray for various posts during the fifth round of polling.

According to a press communiqué issued from the office of SEC, there were 13 reports about EVM malfunctioning, two incidents of tampering with the voters’ list, two instances of bogus voting and four cases of booth capturing. One of the polling booths had complaints of bad light during the fag end of voting, while another complaint relating to influencing the voting by the poll personnel was also received. “The SEC is looking into all complaints,” said the officer.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
KBC 13
Sudha Chandran
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP