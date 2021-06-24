Fill posts of commerce teachers in Bihar schools within 6 months: Patna HC to state govt

Amidst the ongoing agitation candidates who have qualified the secondary teachers’ eligibility test (STET) but not included in the merit list, the Patna High Court on Thursday directed the government to fill the vacant posts of commerce teachers within six months.

Hearing a petition filed by Md Afroz and others, Justice Anil Kumar Upadhyay ordered to fill up the sanctioned post of teachers in secondary and higher secondary schools in the stream of Commerce after conducting the STET examination.

Advocate for petitioners Dinu Kumar and Ritika Rani said the bench directed the state government to determine the number of vacancy in the subject of commerce within three months and thereafter conduct the STET examination within six months to fill up the sanctioned posts lying vacant in the subject of Commerce.

“After 2011 no advertisement was issued to fill up the subject of commerce after conducting STET examination though the State Government has admitted in its counter affidavit about 1308 sanctioned vacant posts in the stream of commerce,” said Ritika Rani, adding the government had decided to fill the posts in commerce stream in the secondary and senior secondary on September 25, 2019, but it did not send any requisition to the Bihar School Examination Board to conduct STET for them, though it was held for other streams in September 2020 and the results have also been announced.

“The counsel for the Board informed the court that it did not conduct exams for the commerce stream as the government did not send any requisition for it,” she said, adding Commerce being a popular stream, lack of qualified teachers could hurt the students also.

The petitioners had filed the application for direction to the government to fill-up the sanctioned post for the post of teachers in the secondary and senior secondary schools in the subject of Commerce.