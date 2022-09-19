Firing incident reported in Patna’s Hajipur city; no injuries

A firing incident was reported from Bihar’s Hajipur town in Vaishali district on Sunday evening.

The incident took place between Paswan Chowk and Marai Road after which there was panic around the vicinity.

This development comes a week after two motorcycle-borne criminals had opened fire indiscriminately at different points in Begusarai allegedly killing a man and injuring 10 others.

Police said the exact motive behind the incident is yet to be established.

However, police are verifying two versions of the incident and probing all possible angles.

Also Read:Bihar: Four held for Begusarai mass shooting

Vaishali SP Maneesh told HT that an FIR was lodged against unidentified miscreants on the basis of a ward councillor aspirant Ajay Kumar with the Town police station.

According to the first version, Ajay alleged that some of his rivals fired three rounds in the air outside his house to terrorise him.

However, others informed police that the bike-borne criminals reportedly came from Paswan Chowk while firing in the air, reached near TVS showroom at Marai chowk where they also fired four rounds in the air. Thereafter, they fled towards Rajendra Chowk.

Police recovered two empty cartridges from the spot.

“We have not received any complaint from the proprietor of TVS showroom or any locals. A team is probing the case. We will recover CCTV footage and investigate the case further,” Maneesh added.

SHO of the Town police station Subodh Kumar said preliminary investigation suggested that criminals fired in the busiest locality to establish supremacy in view of the upcoming municipal elections.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON