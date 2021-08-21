Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Patna News
patna news

Five held for throwing acid on 19-yr-old in Nalanda

Nalanda SP Hariprasath S said that police scanned CCTV footage and got some vital clues about the attackers.
By Avinash Kumar, Patna
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 09:52 PM IST
Sajan Kumar Sao, who was in a relationship with the woman, allegedly hatched the plot for the attack, said police. (Representative image)

Five people were arrested late Friday for allegedly throwing acid on a 19-year-old woman for turning down the marriage proposal of one of the accused in Nalanda, police said.

Sajan Kumar Sao, who was in a relationship with the woman, allegedly hatched the plot for the attack, said police.

Nalanda SP Hariprasath S said that police scanned CCTV footage and got some vital clues about the attackers.

“With the help of relatives and friend Chhotu, Sao threw acid on the woman when she, along with her cousin, was going to a shopping mall on Wednesday.” The SP said that during questioning, Sao confessed he convinced Chhotu to get acid thrown so that she could be hurt but not killed.

The CCTV footage from the crime spot showed Sao was in the area where the woman was attacked.

