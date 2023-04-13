5 Indians on holiday in Nepal die after car plunges 500m from BP highway

SAMASTIPUR: Five men from Bihar’s Samastipur district who drove down to Nepal for a holiday died after their car skidded off a mountain road and crashed in the ravine in Bagmati province of Sindhuli district. Three of them died on the spot; the other two died at the hospital where they were being treated, people familiar with the matter said. Station house officer (SHO) of Samastipur’s Kalyanpur police station Gautam Kumar said the five friends left for Kathmandu on Tuesday. (Twitter/mukesh_Sindhuli)

The bodies of the five friends, all of them in their mid-twenties, are expected to reach their villages in the Samastipur district late by Thursday evening.

Station house officer (SHO) of Samastipur’s Kalyanpur police station Gautam Kumar said the five friends left for Kathmandu on Tuesday.

According to reports from Nepal, the accident took place a little after Tuesday midnight on the Sindhulimadi-Khurkot section of Nepal’s BP Highway which connects Kathmandu Valley to the Eastern Terai region.

District superintendent of police Rajkumar Silwal told Himayalan Times that the car appeared to have lost control and fell 500 metres off the road. It took local police officers an hour to reach the site and it was so difficult to retrieve the bodies due to the inaccessible geographical areas that the police finally requested assistance from the Nepal Army.

The deceased have been identified as Mrityunjay Kumar alias Gabbar of Fulhara village, Abhishek Kumar Thakur of Bhagirathpur, Rajesh Kumar Singh of Mathurapur, and Mukesh Choudhary and Dharmendra Soni from Vikasnagar.

“We are shocked… we are ruined,” said Prabhat Singh, a family member of one of the deceased from Fulhara village.