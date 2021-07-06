Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Forest guard shot dead in Bihar’s Purnia
patna news

Forest guard shot dead in Bihar’s Purnia

Residents of the area blocked NH-57 for two hours to protest the incident and demanded immediate arrest of the killers
By Aditya Nath Jha
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 12:28 PM IST
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Armed men shot dead a forest guard near Kath Pool under the jurisdiction of Kasba police station late Monday. He was returning home when the incident took place. Residents of the area blocked NH-57 for two hours to protest the incident and demanded immediate arrest of the killers.

The forest guard was identified as Arun Yadav, 45. The incident took place around 10pm on Monday.

Soon after locals heard the gunshot, they rushed to the site and found Yadav dead. They immediately phoned local police and rushed him to the district hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Locals blocked the NH-57 for about two hours demanding the immediate arrest of the killers. Later, they agreed to lift the blockade after sub divisional police officer (SDPO) Anand Kumar Pandey assured them of justice to the victim’s family.

Pandey said, “We are recording the statement of the family members of the victim and soon we’ll arrest the criminals soon.” Meanwhile the body has been sent for postmortem examination.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Mumbai Police’s latest share features Amrita Rao’s ‘jal lijiye’ meme

Woman shares clip of delivering ice to otters. ‘Best job ever’, say netizens

Doggo rushes to save human ‘drowning’ in pool without knowing how to swim

Singapore PM wears turban during Gurudwara inauguration. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Monsoon
ITR filing
Twitter
Gold Prices Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP